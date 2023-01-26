New Jamaican wonder boy Rushawn Ewears has made headlines after bagging a music deal with Sony Records in the UK.

Rushwan, whose version of “Beautiful Day” went viral on social media, has secured an enticing deal and will drop his first track soon.

His new track will feature Jamaican Gospel singer Jermaine Edwards, who originally released the way (Beautiful Day) in 2014.

It was one of the hits off Edward’s ‘Don’t Count Me Out’ album.

Dancehall Magazine exclusively reported that Rushawn and Jermaine signed a Sony Music UK licence agreement with all of the masters belonging to Jermaine and Rushawn, according to Sony Music UK A&Rs Preye Crooks and Milo Saville.

The video of Rushawn singing Jamaican Gospel artiste Jermaine Edwards’ 2014 track “Beautiful Day” was recorded in 2017 by a teacher at the Top Hill Primary School in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica

Thanks to viral remixes from The Kiffness, Trinix and others in 2022, six years later, his video has garnered millions of views and brought him untold fame.

The platform also added that it certainly isn’t a one-time gig and that the international music publishing company will work closely with Edwards and his newfound protégé.

Extended impact

Rushawn, now a student of the B.B Coke High School, claimed the viral song was his ticket out of poverty.

He explained that he had not dreamt of attaining this level of success from a video.

“That day, after school, I didn’t have anything to do, and I was walking and singing. One of my teachers brought me in front (of) the whole staff, and I sang the song, and it went viral,” he said, noting that he feels “really nice” to have contributed to its success.

Edwards also explained that the video drew so much attention; he combed his options with a fine tooth bombarding the most optimum label to join forces with as this was his first major record deal.

He said: “So many different labels, so many different persons calling all over the world trying to get a license to do remixes for the song. After meeting with many different people, we decided to go with Sony. They were the best persons on the tab, so that’s how this deal came about,”

Rushawn’s alma mater also receives infrastructural development through this new partnership.

