There seems to be trouble in the Portable villa as the controversial singer has called out his fiancee, Keji, on allegations of infidelity.

The controversial singer alleges that Ms Keji, whom he got engaged to in November 2022, is double dating even as they are planning their wedding.

In an Instagram post, Portable, who just released his first song of the year, ‘Kuku Do Rituals,’ accused her of living a fake life.

He wrote, “Man put you for the house, you still dey promise another man. Wahala Wahala Wahala. You are never ready. O Sare Lo Marry.

“You dey double date, and you still dey plan wedding. Oun Pa Pepirironrespect women. Fear who no dey fear women. A single mother cannot raise a responsible child. Alakada fake life.”

Somehow, screengrabs of chats between Ms Keji and the alleged lover, whose contact she saved as Bestie Me, have been circulating online.

The chats, which date back to October 2022, before it was announced that she was pregnant for Portable, revealed that she intended to abort the pregnancy but was prevented by her pastor.

TPraises also reveal that Keji, who had her introduction ceremony in November 2022, never intended to marry the singer.

Praise for first wife

Meanwhile, Portable has showered praises on his first wife, Omobewaji.

In a subsequent post on Instagram, the singer posted photos and a video of himself with Bewaji being all lovey-dovey.

“ZAzuu Wearing unbranded and cheap clothes doesn’t mean you are poor … Remember you have a family to feed, not a community to impress IKA Family Zeh Vila. @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi Kinimah Queen Mama Zeh. Real woman from day one,” he captioned the video.

On his Instagram Stories, he posted a photo of himself and Bewaji. He captioned it, “Respect who respect you. Zazuu Queen. My tomorrow.”

Portable’s many women

In May 2022, Portable, who also goes by Dr Zeh, posted a video on Instagram where he bragged that he would have up to 12 wives before he clocks 40.

The 27-year-old controversial musician boasted that he has six wives even though he is still below 30.

“I never reach 30; I don get six wives and plenty of children. Before I reach 40, my homemakers would be up to a dozen (12). I am not 30, and I already have six. I want to inform you so you would be aware,” he said in English and Pidgin.

In reality, Portable has four kids from three women. The Zazzu Zeh crooner, in June 2022, tied the knot with the mother of his newborn baby, Omobewaji Ewatomi.

