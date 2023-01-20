Nigerian Lifestyle and music channel, Soundcity Radio and Television, have announced the nominees for this year’s edition of the Tingo Mobile-Soundcity music awards festival.

The nominations of the event which is scheduled to hold on 11th of February at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, was dominated by Nigerian acts in the 15 music-only awards categories.

Formerly the Soundcity Video Music Awards (SMVA) in 2016, The Soundcity MVP Awards, recognises outstanding achievements of African artistes in 15 music categories.

They are Best Male MVP, Best Female MVP, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, African Artiste of the Year, African DJ of the Year, Best Hip Hop.

Also, the non-music/ Special Recognition Awards are in Philanthropy, Sports, Community, and Social Development, Social Entrepreneurship, and Contribution to the growth of Music.

Burna Boy leads this edition’s nominations with eight nods in seven categories, having received two nominations in the best collaboration category.

Following in second place is last edition’s best new artist winner Rema who is tied with new artist Asake with both of them having seven nominations.

Rema packed nominations in unique categories, while Asake is nominated twice in the video of the year category.

Kizz Daniel bagged five nominations.

Other nominations include first-time nominees Camidoh, Omah Lay and Black Sherif with five each..

Following in the nominations are; Costa Titch, Kidi and Ayra Starr who are nominated in four categories.

Continental Celebration

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Group8 Ltd and founder of the awards festival, Tajuddeen Adepetu, they would put up a breathtaking show that would remain indelible in the minds of guests and viewers for a long time.

Dozy Mmobuosi, Managing Director and Founder of Tingo Mobile, also spoke on why they decided to sponsor the event.

“We are honoured to be a part of the Soundcity MVP Awards and to support the incredible talents in the African music industry. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of these talented artists and helping to shine a spotlight on the diverse and vibrant music scene in Africa.”

The event will also be televised live on the Soundcity TV network on DSTV and GOTV as well as on terrestrial TV OnTv in Lagos.

Full List of Nominees

BEST NEW MVP

VICTONY (NG)

AYRA STARR (NG)

YOUNG JONN (NG)

SEYI VYBEZ (NG)

FAVE (NG)

RUGER (NG)

BLACK SHERIFF (GH)

COSTA TITCH (SA)

PHINA (TZ)

WAKADINALI (KE)

AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

BURNA BOY (NG)

WIZKID (NG)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TZ)

KIDI (GH)

MSAKI (SA)

ASAKE (NG)

REMA (NG)

KIZZ DANIEL (NG)

TEMZ (NG)

ZUCHU (TZ)

BEST COLLABORATION

PHEELZ & BNXN FKA BUJU – FINESSE (NG)

FIREBOY & ED SHEERAN – PERU (REMIX) (NG)

BLACK SHERRIFF & BURNABOY – SECOND SERMON (GH)

CAMIDOH – SUGARCANE (REMIX) FT. MAYORKUN & KING PROMISE & DARKOO (GH)

COSTA TITCH – BIG FLEXA FT. C’BUDA M, ALFA KAT, BANABA DES, SDIDA & MAN T (SA)

ASAKE – SUNGBA (REMIX) FT. BURNA BOY (NG)

KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO – BUGA (NG)

DALIWONGA – ABO MVELO FT. MELLOW & SLEAZY (SA)

MAYORKUN & VICTONY – HOLY FATHER (NG)

MAVIN ALL STARS – OVERDOSE (NG)

BEST HIP-HOP

BLACK SHERIFF – KWAKU THE TRAVELLER (GH)

BLAQBONEZ – BACK IN UNI (NG)

M.I – THE GUY (NG)

KALIGRAPH (OG) JONES X DAX – HIROSHIMA

NASTY C & AKA – LEMONS TO LEMONADES (SA)

PSYCHO YP – BANDO DIARIES FT. ODUMODU BLVCK (NG)

LADIPOE – RUNNING FT. FIREBOY (NG)

WAKADINALI – GERI INENGI FT. SIR BWOY (KE)

CHYN – HOSANNA FT. FXTUNE (NG)

VECTOR – CLOWNS FT. LADI POE (NG)

LISTENER’S CHOICE

OXLADE – KU LO SA (NG)

KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO – BUGA (NG)

BURNA BOY – LAST LAST (NG)

CH’CCO & MELLOW & SLEAZY – NKAO TEMPELA (SA)

DALIWONGA – ABO MVELO FT. MELLOW & SLEAZY (SA)

REMA – CALM DOWN (NG)

MAVIN ALL STARS – OVERDOSE (NG)

CAMIDOH – SUGARCANE (REMIX) FT. MAYORKUN, DARKOO & KING PROMISE (GH)

BLACK SHERIFF – KWAKU THE TRAVELER (GH)

PATORANKING – KOLO KOLO FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

VIEWERS CHOICE

ASAKE – PBUY (NG)

TIMAYA – COLD OUTSIDE FT. BNXN FKA BUJU (NG)

KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO – BUGA (NG)

COSTA TITCH – BIG FLEXA FT. C’BUDA M, ALFA KAT, BANABA DES, SDIDA & MAN T (SA)

KIDI – TOUCH IT (GH)

BURNA BOY – LAST LAST (NG)

REMA – CALM DOWN (NG)

CAMIDOH – SUGARCANE (REMIX) FT. MAYORKUN, DARKOO & KING PROMISE (GH)

BLACK SHERIFF – KWAKU THE TRAVELER (GH)

AYRA STARR – RUSH (NG)

DIGITAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CKAY (NG)

WIZKID (NG)

REMA (NG)

BURNA BOY (NG)

DAVIDO (NG)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TZ)

OMAH LAY (NG)

1DA BANTON (NG)

ZUCHU (TZ)

TEMS (NG)

AFRICAN DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ OBI (NG)

DJ TUNEZ (NG)

DJ BIG N (NG)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SA)

DJ MAPHORISA (SA)

DJ DIPS (NG)

BLACK COFFEE (SA)

DJ VYRUSKY (GH)

DJ 4KERTY (NG)

DJ TARIQO (MZ)

BEST MALE MVP

BURNA BOY (NG)

WIZKID (NG)

ASAKE (NG)

DAVIDO (NG)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TN)

FOCALISTIC (SA)

KIDI (GH)

OMAH LAY (NG)

REMA (NG)

KING PROMISE (GH)

BEST FEMALE MVP

TEMS (NG)

AYRA STARR (NG)

GYAKIE (GH)

TIWA SAVAGE (NG)

BOOHLE (SA)

NINIOLA (NG)

NKOSAZANA DAUGHTER (SA)

TYLA (SA)

ZUCHU (TZ)

MSAKI (SA)

AFRICAN PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

BLAISEBEATZ (BIG FLEXA)

ANDRE VIBEZ (CALM DOWN)

MAGICSTICKS (ORGANISE)

PHEELZ (FINESSE)

NIPHKEYZ (I’M A MESS)

TEMPOE (SOWETO)

REWARDBEATZ (XTRACOOL)

CHOPSTIX (LAST LAST)

P.PRIME (WOMAN)

S2KIZZY (KWIKWI)

BEST GROUP OR DUO

BLAQ DIAMOND (SA)

SHOW DEM CAMP (NG)

AJEBO HUSTLERS (NG)

MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ (SA)

CAVEMEN (NG)

MELLOW & SLEEZY (SA)

DOPE NATION (GH)

BURUKLYN BOYZ (KE)

YABABULUKU BOYZ (MZ)

NSG (UK, GHANA & NIGERIA)

BEST POP

FIREBOY – PERU (REMIX) FT. ED SHEERAN (NG)

REMA – CALM DOWN (NG)

YOUNG JONN – XTRA COOL (NG)

KIDI – TOUCH IT (GH)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – MTASUBIRI FT. ZUCHU (TZ)

RUGER – DIOR (NG)

OMAH LAY – WOMAN (NG)

AYRA STARR – RUSH (NG)

CRAYON – IJO LABA LABA (NG)

LASMID – FRIDAY NIGHT (GH)

SONG OF THE YEAR

OMAH LAY – I’M A MESS (NG)

OXLADE – KU LO SA (NG)

WANITWA MOS, MASTER KG & LOW SHEEN – SOFA SILAHLANE FT. NKOSAZANA DAUGHTER (SA)

BIEN X AARON RIMBUI – MBWE MBWE (KE)

BURNA BOY – LAST LAST (NG)

CAMIDOH – SUGARCANE REMIX FT. MAYORKUN, KING PROMISE & DARKOO (GH)

KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO – BUGA (NG)

ASAKE – ORGANISE (NG)

ZAKES BANTWINI X KASANGO – OSAMA (SA)

MAYORKUN & VICTONY – HOLY FATHER (NG)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

REMA – CALM DOWN (NG)

FIREBOY X ASAKE – BANDANA (NG)

COSTA TITCH – BIG FLEXA FT. C’BUDA M, ALFA KAT, BANABA DES, SDIDA & MAN T (SA)

ASAKE – PBUY (NG)

CAMIDOH – SUGARCANE REMIX FT. MAYORKUN, KING PROMISE & DARKOO (GH)

KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO – BUGA (NG)

ZAKES BANTWINI X KASANGO – OSAMA (SA)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – MTASUBIRI FT. ZUCHU (TZ)

BLAQBONEZ – BACK IN UNI (NG)

OMAH LAY – SOSO (NG)

