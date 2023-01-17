Following the success of Nigerian Idol Season Seven, which saw Progress Chukwuyem emerge as the winner, MultiChoice Nigeria says it’s bringing back the competition for the eighth edition, starting with online auditions.

Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, announced in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Ms Tejumola, the online auditions for the eighth season of Nigerian Idol opened on Saturday, 14 January and will close on Saturday, 28 January.

She disclosed that the Nigerian Idol season eight winner would walk away with an N30m cash prize, among other rewards.

She said all interested applicants should send their 30-second video to www.africamagic.tv, saying MultiChoice remained committed to spotlighting young talents in Nigeria in different sectors.

” Auditions for Nigerian Idol season eight are officially open, and you don’t have to leave the comfort of your house.

” Interested contestants between the ages of 16 to 28 must upload a 30 seconds video of them singing any song of their choice to www.africamagic.tv.

” As with past seasons of the music talent competition, we remain committed to promoting and giving young, promising Nigerian musicians a platform to shine and actualise their dreams.

” Season eight promises to be bigger and more entertaining than other seasons.

” Last year, after a fierce battle between Progress and Zadok, the former emerged as the winner, and we are looking for more talents who will pack the heat the way our contestants in season seven did,” she said.

According to Ms Tejumola, in the seventh season, 12 brilliant contestants made it to the live shows out of over 40,000 entries.

She said it was now time for even more Nigerian youths to get a chance in the spotlight, urging all interested candidates to ensure they have a valid means of identification.

Nigerian Idol season eight will air on DStv and GOtv in April and is proudly sponsored by BIGI drinks and Tecno.

(NAN)

