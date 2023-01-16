On Sunday, Nigerian music stars received their due accolades at the eighth All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Dakar, Senegal.

It was themed in the Teranga edition, AFRIMA and was held from 12th – 15th January 2023.

The award ceremony witnessed a convergence of African superstars celebrating the best music from around the continent.

Ahead of the ceremony, AFRIMA President Mike Dada said, “This is such an exciting moment in African music, and we are proud of the way these artists have been able to cross over to several markets both on the home front and even globally.”

Highlights included performances from Psquare, and Black Sheriff, which lit up the

main awards ceremony at the 15,000-seat Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal.

The award ceremony was broadcast live on 104 TV stations in more than 84 countries around the world.

Davido was the star of the night as he won in five categories.

He won the ‘Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music’ for ‘Stand Strong’ and was also a recipient of Best African Pop for ‘High’ for his collaboration with Adekunle Gold.

His song ‘Champion sound’ also won him the ‘Best African Collaboration and Best Duo Group In African Electro’.

His collaboration with Tion Wayne on the single ‘Who’s true’ earned him the ‘Best Male Act in Diaspora’

Burna Boy won the Best Album and Best African Act awards, beating the likes of South African Kabza De Small, Didi B from Cote d’Ivoire and others to win the prize.

Adekunle Gold won two awards: Best Act Group in African contemporary music and Best Act, Duo or Group in African Pop, for his song ‘high’ featuring Davido.

Wizkid took home the Best West African Act award.

Asake, who dominated in 2022 with an incredible run, emerged the Artiste of the Year.

Full List of Winners

Best Male Artist in Central Africa Artist Song Country C4 Pedro Posa Angola Dadju Ambassadeur DRC Fally Ipupa Bloqué DRC Innoss'B Mortel-06 DRC Gaz Mawete 500 DRC Matias Damasio Como Antes Angola Ninho Jefe DRC Roga Roga & Extra Musica Bokoko DRC Tayc Dodo Cameroon Tenor Ft. Innoss'B Mami Wata Cameroon Best Female Artist in Central Africa Asaba Mon Bebe Cameroon Blanche Bailly Ft. Joeboy Mine Cameroon Emma'a Encré Gabon Espoir La Tigresse Abiane Gabon Pérola Sincera Angola Shay DA DRC Vernyuy Tina Ndani Ya Cameroon Zara Williams Ft. C4 Pedro Posa DRC Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa Addis Legesse Enja Ethiopia Bien (& Aaron Rimbui) Bald Men Anthem Kenya Diamond Platnumz Ft. Zuchu Mtasubiri Tanzania Eddy Kenzo Songa Uganda Kassmasse Sewasew Ethiopia King Saha Zakayo Uganda Marioo Ft. Jovial Mi Amor Tanzania Mbosso Ft. Costa Titch & Phantom Steeze Moyo Tanzania Nyashinski Ft. Femi One Properly Kenya Rayvanny Ft. Vjollca Pele Pele Tanzania Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa Betty G Addis Semay Ethiopia Tanasha Donna Maradonna Kenya Frida Amani Fala Mimi Tanzania Hewan Gebrewold Shemuna Ethiopia C4 Pedro Posa Angola Dadju Ambassadeur DRC Fally Ipupa Bloqué DRC Innoss'B Mortel-06 DRC Gaz Mawete 500 DRC Matias Damasio Como Antes Angola Ninho Jefe DRC Roga Roga & Extra Musica Bokoko DRC Tayc Dodo Cameroon Tenor Ft. Innoss'B Mami Wata Cameroon Best Female Artist in Central Africa Asaba Mon Bebe Cameroon Blanche Bailly Ft. Joeboy Mine Cameroon Emma'a Encré Gabon Espoir La Tigresse Abiane Gabon Pérola Sincera Angola Shay DA DRC Vernyuy Tina Ndani Ya Cameroon Zara Williams Ft. C4 Pedro Posa DRC Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa Addis Legesse Enja Ethiopia Bien (& Aaron Rimbui) Bald Men Anthem Kenya Diamond Platnumz Ft. Zuchu Mtasubiri Tanzania Eddy Kenzo Songa Uganda Kassmasse Sewasew Ethiopia King Saha Zakayo Uganda Marioo Ft. Jovial Mi Amor Tanzania Mbosso Ft. Costa Titch & Phantom Steeze Moyo Tanzania Nyashinski Ft. Femi One Properly Kenya Rayvanny Ft. Vjollca Pele Pele Tanzania Best Female Artiste in Eastern A

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

