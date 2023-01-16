On Sunday, Nigerian music stars received their due accolades at the eighth All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Dakar, Senegal.
It was themed in the Teranga edition, AFRIMA and was held from 12th – 15th January 2023.
The award ceremony witnessed a convergence of African superstars celebrating the best music from around the continent.
Ahead of the ceremony, AFRIMA President Mike Dada said, “This is such an exciting moment in African music, and we are proud of the way these artists have been able to cross over to several markets both on the home front and even globally.”
Highlights included performances from Psquare, and Black Sheriff, which lit up the
main awards ceremony at the 15,000-seat Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal.
The award ceremony was broadcast live on 104 TV stations in more than 84 countries around the world.
Davido was the star of the night as he won in five categories.
He won the ‘Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music’ for ‘Stand Strong’ and was also a recipient of Best African Pop for ‘High’ for his collaboration with Adekunle Gold.
His song ‘Champion sound’ also won him the ‘Best African Collaboration and Best Duo Group In African Electro’.
His collaboration with Tion Wayne on the single ‘Who’s true’ earned him the ‘Best Male Act in Diaspora’
Burna Boy won the Best Album and Best African Act awards, beating the likes of South African Kabza De Small, Didi B from Cote d’Ivoire and others to win the prize.
Adekunle Gold won two awards: Best Act Group in African contemporary music and Best Act, Duo or Group in African Pop, for his song ‘high’ featuring Davido.
Wizkid took home the Best West African Act award.
Asake, who dominated in 2022 with an incredible run, emerged the Artiste of the Year.
Full List of Winners
|Best Male Artist in Central Africa
|Artist
|Song
|Country
|C4 Pedro
|Posa
|Angola
|Dadju
|Ambassadeur
|DRC
|Fally Ipupa
|Bloqué
|DRC
|Innoss'B
|Mortel-06
|DRC
|Gaz Mawete
|500
|DRC
|Matias Damasio
|Como Antes
|Angola
|Ninho
|Jefe
|DRC
|Roga Roga & Extra Musica
|Bokoko
|DRC
|Tayc
|Dodo
|Cameroon
|Tenor Ft. Innoss'B
|Mami Wata
|Cameroon
|Best Female Artist in Central Africa
|Asaba
|Mon Bebe
|Cameroon
|Blanche Bailly Ft. Joeboy
|Mine
|Cameroon
|Emma'a
|Encré
|Gabon
|Espoir La Tigresse
|Abiane
|Gabon
|Pérola
|Sincera
|Angola
|Shay
|DA
|DRC
|Vernyuy Tina
|Ndani Ya
|Cameroon
|Zara Williams Ft. C4 Pedro
|Posa
|DRC
|Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa
|Addis Legesse
|Enja
|Ethiopia
|Bien (& Aaron Rimbui)
|Bald Men Anthem
|Kenya
|Diamond Platnumz Ft. Zuchu
|Mtasubiri
|Tanzania
|Eddy Kenzo
|Songa
|Uganda
|Kassmasse
|Sewasew
|Ethiopia
|King Saha
|Zakayo
|Uganda
|Marioo Ft. Jovial
|Mi Amor
|Tanzania
|Mbosso Ft. Costa Titch & Phantom Steeze
|Moyo
|Tanzania
|Nyashinski Ft. Femi One
|Properly
|Kenya
|Rayvanny Ft. Vjollca
|Pele Pele
|Tanzania
|Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa
|Betty G
|Addis Semay
|Ethiopia
|Tanasha Donna
|Maradonna
|Kenya
|Frida Amani
|Fala Mimi
|Tanzania
|Hewan Gebrewold
|Shemuna
|Ethiopia
