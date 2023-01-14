Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable may be known for many things, but being a social commentator is not one of them.

The singer appears to thrive on controversies and may well be the lead character in Anezi Okoro’s 1972 book, ‘One Week One Trouble’.

Interestingly, the same can be said of the subject of his comical attack, Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International.

No stranger to controversy, the Apostle had an interesting 2022 rife with allegations of illicit affairs with Nollywood actresses.

In October 2022, the controversial apostle survived a near-death experience when armed men attacked his convoy.

In the fierce gun battle that ensued, seven people, including some three police officers, lost their lives.

However, the Apostle and other family members were unhurt as they were said to be in a bulletproof Lexus SUV.

The incident happened at the River Orle area of Warrake Road in Auchi, Edo State, on 21 October, 2022.

Diss track

Although he did not mention any name in his song, Portable’s message was as loud as it was clear.

From the track’s title to its lyrics, one doesn’t need to think deeply about who the controversial singer is referencing.

‘Apostle’ is the second track on Portable’s debut album, ‘Son Of Ika’ released in November 2022.

Although he addresses Christian congregants in the song’s first two verses, his swipes aimed at Apostle Suleman are apparent.

Pastor does not want to go to heaven again o. Commot your eye for church money, na pastor get am.

Members donated bulletproof cars for the pastor. And the same pastor got attacked. By who? By unknown gunmen.

Security wey dey guide pastor o. Dem, no, get the bulletproof car. Members wey dey follow pastor o. Dem no get bulletproof vehicle Only pastors and family Dem dey use bulletproof car.

In the second verse, he sings about members worshipping their pastors, describing them as unwise.

Security no get bulletproof cars. Many people die.

Only pastor no die o.

Members still celebrated the incident as a miracle o. A bulletproof car saves the pastor, not a miracle o.

Although released in 2022, it began to trend again this year after footage of Portable performing the song at the Echo Room’s live session was posted online.

