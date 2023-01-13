On Wednesday, Seun, the youngest child of late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, celebrated his 40th birthday at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja.

The celebration, themed ‘The gods and goddess soiree’, was an all-night party with many Lagos socialites and celebrities, including Nigerian actress – Funke Akindele, Sonia Irabor, Comedian – Bovi, Timi Dakolo, Do2dtun, and Praiz, among others.

Before the party, the celebrant received a lot of wishes from friends and well-wishers.

The event also aimed to celebrate his 32nd year on stage since he began performing at the tender age of eight.

Guests were treated to Afrobeat sounds, astonishing performances, spectacular bottle services, and the best selection of champagnes, spirits, and cognac.

A traditional Invite

Seun sent an invite in a wooden box containing a traditional gourd, a small keg of palm wine, and local sweets, including coconut candy, plantain chips and Kokoro.

The unusual invite nonetheless sent the celebrants message of embracing the local African traditions.

The branded high-end organiser also accompanied the invite.

Grand Entrance

Man of the day, ‘Big Bird kuti’ as he is fondly called, made a grandeur entrance accompanied by traditional Yoruba band members singing praises.

Cladded as an Oyo royal with a battle axe. His grand entrance was one of a kind, while his siblings, Yeni, Femi and his guests welcomed him.

Musical Journey

In 1983, Seun was born into the Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti family.

At the age of five, he developed a passion for music, and by the time he was nine years old, he had begun performing with his father’s band, Egypt 80.

After Fela Kuti passed on in 1997, Seun, only 14 years old, assumed the ‘Egypt 80 group’ leadership.

While still in school, Seun had to choose between a music career and one in American Football, for which he has an outstanding talent.

The group issued an album titled ‘Many Things’ in 2008. Sean Kuti & Egypt 80’s debut album was made available under that label.

Seun received an honourable invitation to the Industry Nite in 2014 when he made his debut live performance.

On Jidenna‘s second album, ‘85 to Africa’, released in 2019, he appeared as a featured artist.

He also featured with the Coldplay band on their famous track ‘Abrasque.’

In June 2022, Seun was interviewed about pan-Africanism, his own country, and music for the Polaris series in the Visual Collaborative internet catalogue.

