With the highly anticipated eighth edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal, from Thursday, Senegalese-French actor and Comedian Ahmed Sylla, Cameroonian Actress and broadcaster Sophy Aiida and South African screen gem, model and presenter, Pearl Thusi, have been unveiled as the hosts.

The main ceremony will be held on Sunday at the 15,000-capacity Dakar Arena, Dakar, Senegal.

Commenting on the development, AFRIMA’s Regional Manager for Northern Africa, Janette Haddadi, noted that the trio were “a blend of wits, charisma and humour” to help boost the experience of the awards ceremony.

She said, “These are fantastic choices! They have the maturity needed for a global event like this, and they also have the humour, wits, and charisma needed to cater to all age brackets. The Teranga Edition is special, so we curated it to keep the magic alive at the show.”

The organisers have also encouraged African music lovers to keep voting intensively for their desired winners, using the voting portal live at www.afrima.org and participating in the events on social media platforms.

The voting process determining winners at AFRIMA is audited by a globally renowned auditing firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).

As announced at the conference, the delegates are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Event lineup

The AFRIMA ceremony is scheduled to kick-start fully on Thursday with a host country tour, school visit and gift presentation (as part of AFRIMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility), and a welcome soiree in the evening Dakar.

The four-day event continues on Friday with the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) at the Grand Theatre in Dakar.

It is the largest gathering of creative professionals in the music industry, and it features workshops and panel discussions on issues and opportunities within the African music industry.

The event lineup will continue with the AFRIMA Music Village at the Grand Theatre, a free-to-attend concert featuring live performances from the biggest music stars across the continent.

On the eve of the awards ceremony, on Saturday, the events will begin with rehearsals, media engagements and a courtesy visit to the President of Senegal.

There will also be a live recording booth at the venue for musicians across all five regions of the continent and in the diaspora to explore collaborative recordings. The day’s activities will climax with a nominee’s exclusive party.

Finally, the 8th AFRIMA will wrap up on Sunday with the live awards ceremony broadcast by 104 TV Stations to over 84 countries worldwide.

