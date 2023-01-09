On Friday, Nigerian music star Asake headlined the Beer With Us festival alongside Ghanaian breakout stars Black Sherrif’ and Seyi Vibez at the Landmark Leisure beach in Oniru, Lagos.

The event was a party mix of beer and music which manifested into a raving party with Afrobeats sounds.

Asake, who has been the rave of the moment since early 2022, did not disappoint his fans as he came with his bangers giving an incredible back-to-back performance with hit songs including Palazzo, Sungba, Mr Money with the vibe, Terminator, Peace be unto you and Joha, amongst others.

Black Sherif also came with his style; the 21-year-old Ghanaian star who gained recognition for ‘First Sermon’ and ‘Second Sermon’ went with the mystical story of “Kwaku the Traveler ”.

He got the crowd to scream out their lungs on the refrain, “of course I fucked up, who never fuck up hands in the air,” and performed a host of songs electrifying the ‘Beer With Us’ stage.

Maintaining the tempo, Seyi Vibez came in with his Yoruba and street lingua music.

The event, attended by Nollywood stars, Lagos socialites and entertainment industry moguls, also witnessed the performance of Nigerian Afro-pop star Ugoccie, who dazzled the audience with her songs while fashionably dressed in her signature purple hair and black cargo pants.

The ladies’ favourite, Iyanya, thrilled the guests with his brilliant dance fusion performance.

With back-to-back music by DJ Spicy and an exciting event host, Eric ‘Mr Hyenana’ Adebamiro, the event saw a side attraction with aspiring talents showcasing their talent firsthand to the mammoth crowd

One of the night’s high points was the freestyle rappers from the crowd and a talented concertgoer who took the opportunity to showcase his skill, winning an iPhone in the process.

Debut success

The organisers of the show-Achievas Entertainment Limited- acknowledged that the ‘Beer With Us Festival’ debut made history for them as they had more than the anticipated numbers peaking on the event’s success.

Achievas top executive, Daniel Chiori Cole, noted that they said,’ we estimated over 10,000 music and beer lovers, but at the end of the day, we had more than we expected, and we are indeed glad; with the debut edition, we made a statement.

First Lady and one of the producers, Aishat Anaekwe, said, “It’s an excellent opportunity to bring World Class entertainment to Lagos. This festival is a unique experience that gives music and beer lovers a genuinely premium and unmissable experience, the best of Nigeria and Ghana in one space, electrifying!”

Nwanevu Ogechi Cyril, better known as Pencil, one of the music festival producers, reiterated that all efforts put into the show eventually paid off as music lovers enjoyed all performances of the night, urging organisers to make plans for the second edition.

Speaking further, Elvis Ahior, top business manager and strategist, noted that the debut edition of BWUFEST was an impressive start, as fans and music enthusiasts can’t wait for the second leg of the show.

