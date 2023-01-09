Two days after the release of ‘RTID – Rich TIll I die’, the official video of Kizz Daniel’s first single for 2023, it has garnered over 1.7 million YouTube views.

The visuals, shot by top Nigerian music video director TG Omori, showed Kizz Daniel expressing gratitude to God and affirming that despite life’s hurdles, he will be successful and wealthy till he dies.

Produced by Reward Beatz and Co-produced by Blaise Beatz, the single, a reflection of hard work, diligence and a summation of his musical journey so far, has the gifted artist in a state of thankfulness, especially visible through lyrics that are enshrined in proverbs and wise sayings throughout a sound whose chorus is nothing short of a prayer.

In the two minutes, 57 seconds video, he begins his story by reflecting on the musical journey of an artiste who has grown to become a celebrated superstar.

Admitting that ‘life struggles’ is a constant, he uses the local slang “Suffer suffer for the earth, enjoy for heaven” to convey this thought.

He also explains his plans to enjoy life to its fullest and keep the things he needs to survive as he hopes for a better future by ‘living the life he loves and loving the life that he lives.’

Following his theme of success, the singer also explains the theme of love and hate as he advises everyone to wear a face mask’, which symbolises not minding haters.

He sings:

I live the life that I love (I love when you’re hating)

I love the life that I live (Na your hate dey give me money).

The single produced by Reward Beatz and Blaise Beatz, “Rich Till I Die (RTID)”,] is already set to be another hit from the artist as netizens across some social media platforms are already giving to it.

Hitmaker

Hard on the heels of his masterpieces — ‘BUGA’ and ‘COUGH (ODO)’ which moved the world with millions of streams and views across several social media and streaming platfo and RMS, Kizz Daniel teased his audiences with a snippet of RTID via his Instagram page, which garnered instant reactions with his fans yearning for the whole song.

The widely acclaimed singer, who’s had incredibly successful singles and albums that have gone on to become street anthems across Africa and the world, has become almost a mini-god in knowing the exact type of music to dish out and continually fan the eternal flame of good music for his fans in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

In 2022, the Afro classic pioneer had a fantastic run with the hit songs and street anthem, ‘Buga’ and ‘Cough(Odo)’, each of which was accompanied by unique dance steps for all ages.

The 28-year-old singer, referred to as the one with no bad song, also performed these hits at the 2022 Fifa world cup fans festival in Qatar.

