Famous Nigerian singer, Olawale Ashimi, otherwise known as Brymo, is sticking to his opinion that South-east Nigeria can’t produce a president just yet.

The singer stirred controversy on Thursday when he subtly suggested that the Igbos in Nigeria are not ripe for the presidency.

In the past, Brymo had taken swipes at the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In August 2022, he described the ‘Obidient’ movement, which describes Mr Obi’s supporters as one that spells doom.

…as on the day I tweeted “city boy”, I had no knowledge BAT had a slogan that was suggestive of entitlement in “Emi lo kan”..though not wrongly stated, .. He dropped the first slogan, followed unifying truth..“Obedience” is out with the regimes, a movement like that spells doom. — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọ̀ọrọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) August 28, 2022

In a series of Tweets, Brymo opined that ‘Obedience’ suggests being commanded.

“I Will Not Take Part In The Festering Of Tyrannical Leanings.. you are already displaying symptoms of it, too; insist on your way without explaining!”

..and since we’re being petty, and scolding each other for making terrible choices; Obedience Suggests Y’all Are Being Commanded. I Will Not Take Part In The Festering Of Tyrannical Leanings.. you are already displaying symptoms of it too, insist on your way without explain! — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọ̀ọrọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) August 28, 2022

However, in a recent development, last week, a Nigerian-British comedian, KlintonCod, made a post about advocating better leadership by supporting Mr Obi.

In his reaction, Brymo, who had unequivocally shown his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, asked him to shut up or return home.

Shut up and move back ….just shut-up and stay there … idiot!! https://t.co/rcvMJfxHBr — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọ̀ọrọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) December 30, 2022

In the back and forth that followed, a Twitter user, @hunkyhugoh, said that Mr Obi is the best suited to lead Nigeria.

He also noted that he respects Brymo’s choice.

The singer responded: “Don’t respect my intelligence nor choices… It is not prudent to elect him yet; he may have to organise his home front to lead the rest of us vividly… an Igbo VP first, maybe to test the waters with the region is safer!”

Reactions

His reactions sparked a new wave of reactions as many read it as an insult to the eastern political class.

While some accused him of tribal bigotry, others stood with the singer, who had just scored an AFRIMMA nomination.

Since you didn’t make it to the Music icon list in Nigeria, at least you made it to the Bigot icon list…so congrats! — kejay prince (@kejay_prince) January 5, 2023

Actually, a claim can be proven or disproven and Brymo isn't running from it. He isn't AA who would delete a tweet. He thought very well before talking about it. And IT IS NOT TRIBALISTIC. He never rated a particular tribe over another. — Ladé (@lade_theman) January 5, 2023

Not sorry

Reacting to a news report which described him as being against an Igbo presidency, the singer owned up to his views.

He wrote: “ Yeah, I did … I said it !?”

Yeah I did … I said it !?.. https://t.co/5coWc9bRzD — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọ̀ọrọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) January 5, 2023

In further backlash from Twitter, the ‘Ara’ singer insisted that he is not sorry.

“Dear easterners, I’m not sorry…,” he wrote in a tweet

Dear easterners, I’m not sorry… — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọ̀ọrọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) January 5, 2023

In May 2022, Brymo declared his support for Mr Tinubu, describing him as the ‘City Boy’.

The former Chocolate City artiste noted that the APC chieftain has a plan for the country.

Background

The Nigerian presidential election will be held on the 25th of February.

In solid contention for the seat are Mr Tinubu, Mr Obi, and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Meanwhile, some Nigerian entertainers have pitched their tents with their preferred candidate, drawing a divide between Mr Obi and Mr Tinubu.

Aside from Brymo, other entertainers supporting Mr Tinubu’s presidential ambition include actors Gentle Jack, Bolanle Ninolowo and Zack Orji.

