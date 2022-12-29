Budding act Olotu Adebayo, professionally known as BYTunes, has dropped a self-titled Extended Play(EP).

The artiste, whose first EP, “BYTunes Vol 1”, is making waves across the country, said he decided to shoot a self-titled project because he felt the need to elaborate on the actual meaning of his name BYTunes.

BYTunes, an independent artiste, said he believes in God’s time; he would become affiliated with a reputable record label.

Speaking on working with fellow budding producers, he noted and appraised the efforts of Wizzypro, Majeek, spane5mixline, Sugarboy and Popit.

He said Wizzypro made the beats for tracks 1 and 5, while Majeek produced the track 2 beat, and Spane5mixline made the third track beat.

While Sugarboy made tracks 4 and 6 beats, Track 7 was created by Popito.

The artiste claimed that he produced all songs himself and had no features. He said: “All songs were produced by BYTunes and mastered by Spane5mixline. No features in this project I delivered singlehandedly”.

Unique, Solo, Different

The artiste claiming to be Nigeria’s best fusionist said he is multi-versatile and can switch between multiple music genres as demanded or influenced by his fans and music lovers.

“I mean, check out this EP. I delivered seven tracks from six different genres of music. Whoever thinks they can do better than me as a Fusionist should bring it on as I can bet with everything I got on a Versus battle,” he said.

“I’m looking at about five visuals by the Grace of God.” @

Speaking on lessons learnt this year, he said he now has healthier self-esteem, which has positively boosted his mental health and career.

