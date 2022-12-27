A week after the courts granted singer Paul Okoye of P’Square fame and his ex-wife, Anita, a divorce, he has revealed that he has been single for four years.

In August 2021, Anita filed a petition to end their seven-year-old marriage.

The petition cited irreconcilable differences as the basis of the break of the marriage.

On the 20th of December, an Abuja High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, finalised the couple’s divorce proceedings.

However, the singer, in a live question-and-answer session with his fans on Instagram on Tuesday, claimed that he has been single for four years.

The 40-year-old singer, who live-streamed the session from his apartment, said that he has always been secretive, so people may not know details of his personal life.

He said, “You know me, I always keep things to myself. I’ve kept it to myself that I’ve been single for four years, and I’ve been divorced for a long time. I don divorce sef before I found Ifeoma, so make una just calm down.”

Marriage?

On the question of marrying his new lover, Ivy Ifeoma, the singer said, “Until I send you IV first. I go send una IV, although her name is Ivy if you know what I mean.”

On the 11th of December, the singer shocked his fans when he flaunted his new lover.

The singer buzzed the internet when he posted a video of himself driving to church in the company of his new lover.

On the clip was the caption; “Church with my beautiful.”

The video also captured him in church, listening to the sermon in the company of a female.

Seconds later, the video shows them back home, enjoying a sumptuous meal on what can pass for a relaxing Sunday afternoon.

It also shows the duo taking a mirror selfie in the same church outfit.

The lady with his smile is a model, influencer and digital creator. She also runs The Ivy Mark, a female clothing brand.

According to reports, the couple has been going out for a while.

She recently posted a clip on her Instagram when she planned to take him out on his birthday, but he took her out instead.

She wrote: “Men will stain your white. The plan was to take him out on his birthday, but he took me out instead. SMH! Okunrin.”

A week ago, the celebrity couple rocked matching Louis Vuitton outfits as they jetted out to South Sudan for a show.

The viral video stirred a series of mixed reactions online as people either praised the couple or bashed them.

Background

Paul met Anita, 34, in 2004 during their undergraduate days at the University of Abuja.

They married on the 22nd of March, 2014, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Their union has produced three children: Andre — born in 2013 — and the twins, Nathan and Nadia, born in 2017.

Last year, Ms Anita, who recently bagged an MFA in Luxury and Brand Management at Savannah College of Art and Design, Atlanta, USA, brought five allegations against her ex-husband.

She accused him of “infidelity, alleged separation, absentee parenting, fraud and painful experiences.”

According to the court petition, the ‘Reason with Me’ singer cheated her out of a deal to build a mall to be jointly owned.

Anita said she contributed N10 million, and they agreed that she would be granted space at the mall upon completion.

