The 44th president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, on Saturday continued his music tradition of sharing his playlists showcasing his favourite songs.

Mr Obama, flowing with the Festive season, for the second time in the year, shared his carefully curated favorite songs of the year.

This time, Nigerian stars Arya Starr, Burnaboy and Rema made the coveted list.

The songs ‘Last Last’ by Burnaboy, ‘Rush’ by Arya Starr and ‘Calm down’ by Rema earned the artists a spot on the coveted list.

On his Twitter page, he wrote, “I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you — and this year, we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favourites.

Are there any songs or artists I should check out?”

Other songs in his 2022 playlist include Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” Rosalía’s “Satoko,” and SZA’s “Shirt,” as well as other songs from Beyoncé, Ethel Cain, Burna Boy, Maggie Rogers, Sudan Archives, and more.

Tradition

In July, the former President released his annual summer music playlist on his social media handles with a caption explaining how happy he is to share his favourite summer songs for the year

His Summer Playlist contained songs from four chart-topping Nigerian musicians, Tems, Burna Boy, Buju, and Pheelz.

Three years ago, Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ and Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ released in 2019, made Obama’s summer playlist and favourite music of 2019 list.

A year later, Burna Boy’s hit, ‘My Money, My Baby’, made former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama’s 2020 Workout Playlist and was the only Nigerian artist on the list.

In 2020, Wizkid appeared in the ex-US. President’s summer list and on the President’s end-of-the-year list alongside Tems with hit single ‘Essence’.

Here is the Full list Below:

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5”

Bad Bunny: “Tití Me Preguntó”

Ari Lennox: “POF”

Zach Bryan: “Something in the Orange”

Burna Boy: “Last Last”

Ethel Cain: “American Teenager”

Tank and the Bangas: “Communion in My Cup” [ft. the Ton3s]

Koffee: “Pull Up”

Rosalía: “Saoko”

Ayra Starr: “Rush”

Beyoncé: “Break My Soul”

Sir: “Life Is Good” [ft. Scribd Riley]

Maggie Rogers: “That’s Where I Am”

Leyla McCalla: “Dodinin”

Steve Lacy: “Sunshine” [ft. Fousheé]

Rema: “Calm Down”

Plains: “Problem With It”

Xavier Omär: “Feelings 4 You”

Danger Mouse and Black Thought: “Belize” [ft. MF DOOM]

Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi”

Sudan Archives: “Home Maker”

NxWorries: “Where I Go” [ft. H.E.R.]

SZA: “Shirt”

Lizzo: “About Damn Time”

Adam Blackstone and Jazmine Sullivan: “‘Round Midnight”

