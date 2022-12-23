Rave of the moment cum ‘Mr Money’ crooner Ololade Ahmed, better known as Asake, has been announced as a performing act at the debut edition of the Beer With Us Festival (BWUFEST).

The event will be held on the 6th of January at Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Announcing the choice of artists for the evening, Achievas Entertainment, the event organiser, Chiori Cole, noted the artists were selected based on popular demand, stage presence, crowd control and, above all, their impeccable personalities.

He said’ no doubt Asake has been crowned the reigning artist of 2022; what better way to usher in the new year than the energetic music flow and don’t forget records have shown that our featured act is a show killer who is charged to thrill over 10,000 expected music and beer lovers.

Speaking further, Mr Cole stated that guests could get a premium opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view.

The concert is an initiative of Achievas Entertainment, the producer of the biggest and highest-grossing shows in Nigeria, from Olamide Live in concert (Season 1-3), Davido 30 Billion Concert (30BG), Burnaboy Live, Kizz Daniel Live, Buju Sorry I’M Late concert amongst others

