In an unfortunate turn of events, one of the victims of the stampede that greeted Asake’s UK concert, Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, has died.

Mid-way through Asake’s performance at the O2 Academy arena, Brixton, Thursday night, organisers announced that they had to stop the show as the doors had been breached, creating pandemonium.

According to reports, eight people were injured, four of which were in critical condition and were being treated in a hospital.

Hours later, Asake, also known as Mr Money, apologised, saying his heart was with those injured and caused any discomfort Thursday night.

However, in a sad occurrence, the singer on Saturday afternoon announced that one of those being treated in the hospital had died.

According to reports, a postmortem will be carried out tomorrow for the late Ms Rebecca, while two other women, aged 21 and 33, remain in critical condition.

“I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo, who was in a critical condition since Thursday, has sadly passed away.

“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us, please, keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

He further noted that he is overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.

“My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing.

“If you have any relevant information relating to this, please do reach out to the Metropolitan Police,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has ordered a probe into the stampede that brought an abrupt end to the Asake’s UK concert, which took place at the O2 Academy in Brixton, London, on Thursday.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Mr Khan said his thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident at Brixton Academy.

“An urgent investigation is underway, and I have remained in close contact with the Met Commissioner since last night. I’m heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city, and I urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101.

“I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones and the local community need and deserve,” he tweeted Friday.

The Mayor also had an interview with Greatest Hits Radio London News, where he assured the City would find out what happened.

He said, “I’m sure all of London and no less across the country are with those eight people taken to the hospital. Many had gone to see Asake at the Brixton academy at the O2, and we will find out what happened.

“It’s essential we find out what went wrong and attempt to learn lessons from last Night. In the meantime, we have thoughts with those still in the hospital, some in critical condition.”

The O2 Academy can hold 4,921 people.

Reports say that 2,000 people were already inside, enjoying the show, while another 2,000 people outside in freezing conditions forcefully tried to gain entrance.

This caused uproar leading to injuries, with some in critical condition.

It needs to be clarified if those said to have breached the doors had tickets for the event.

