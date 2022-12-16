Four people have been left in critical condition after eager fans broke into an Asake concert at the O2 Academy in Brixton, London, on Thursday.

Lambeth Borough Police, on its official Twitter account, said people were injured after a large crowd tried to get into the south London venue without tickets.

‘‘Emergency services attended the O2 Academy in #Brixton following reports that many people had been injured after a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets. Four people are in critical condition at a hospital. Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance’’, their tweet read.

The organisers reportedly locked people outside the venue in freezing temperatures, prompting some to try to force their way inside for Asake’s gig.

The O2 Academy can hold 4,921 people. With 2,000 people already inside, another 2,000 people outside in freezing conditions broke in, causing pandemonium.

This led to the show’s cancellation, which had already begun with the Nigerian Afrobeats artiste putting up a performance.

Meanwhile, Asake, 27, has apologised to his fans for the chaotic outing.

Apology

In a post on his social media pages, the ‘Sumgba’ singer said his heart is with those injured and caused any discomfort Thursday night.

The singer, who is signed to Olamide’s YBNL records, also said that he is in the process of reaching out to affected individuals.

“Pray you to get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful in the end.

“For those who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London. I love you too much!

I’m looking forward to seeing you again in a bit,” he wrote.

Show cancellation

According to reports, the concert was eventually cancelled part-way through.

Organisers of the show reportedly announced, “The reason we have to stop the show is that they have breached the doors.

“You’ve got 3,000 people who have broken the doors outside, and because of security, the police have asked us to close the show.”

It needs to be clarified if those said to have breached the doors had tickets for the event.

The Metropolitan Police said its officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were called to the scene at around 9.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Eight people were taken to hospital, with four still in critical condition due to injuries believed to have been caused by crushing.

Others injured were treated at the scene.

Investigation underway

A gold commander with the Metropolitan Police Met Police, Ade Adelekan, described the incident as highly distressing, stating that a police investigation has been launched.

According to Mr Adelekan, the investigation will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened Thursday night.

“Specialist officers will examine the scene, CCTV will be viewed, every witness we can contact will be spoken to, and all other lines of enquiry will be followed.

“Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the local community in and around Brixton.”

In a tweet on Friday morning, Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, confirmed that an urgent investigation is underway as he has been in close contact with the Met Commissioner since last night.

“I’m heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city and urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101,” he wrote.

Background

Over the past few days, Asake, also known as Mr Money, has serenaded Londoners with his energetic performances.

In one of such performances at the O2 Academy arena, the singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction when his trouser ripped open.

He stylishly left the stage to fix the malfunction.

Meanwhile, come Thursday, 22 December, the rave-of-the-moment singer will be holding the Lagos leg of his show at Eko Hotels.

