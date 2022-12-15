Fast-rising singer StarzBSM is back with his latest single, “Romance”, and it’s a steamy and sensual love song.

Produced by the talented OD Beat Madagascar and mixed by Swapsmix, the singer says the track is a sexy and seductive ode to the power of love and desire.

“Romance is the perfect track to set the mood for a romantic evening,” he said.

The talented artist behind the chart-topping single, ‘Monalisa’, said his new single would appeal to fans of all music genres.

“With its seductive rhythms and sensual lyrics, Romance is a must-listen for fans of love and sexy songs”, he added.

Starz BSM

StarzBSM, whose real name is Stanley Aiwekhoe, is an independent artist as he is currently not signed to any record label.

He recorded his first song, “BAD SUGAR MAN” while working as a studio apprentice in 2015.

The music crooner released his debut titled “No Relent” in April 2022. It was his first offering in the music industry as an independent artist.

Listen to “Romance” on all music platforms .

