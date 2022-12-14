Days after singer Paul Okoye of PSquare fame flaunted his new lover, his ex-wife Anita Isama celebrated their first son Andre as he showed off his basketball skills.

The Jos-born singer buzzed the internet on Sunday when he posted a video of himself driving to church earlier in the day in the company of his newfound lover.

On the clip was the caption; “Church with my beautiful.”

The video also captured the 40-year-old singer in church, listening to the sermon in the company of a 22-year-old lady, Ivy Ifeoma, a model, influencer and digital creator.

The dreadlocked-spotting singer has continued to shun naysayers as he once again posted a photo of his new lover, confirming that she has captured his heart.

He has also been commenting on all her social posts and that of celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut.

Moving on

However, it appears Ms Anita, 33, herself has moved on as she cheered her son on in his basketball game with his peers.

Ms Anita, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, shared a video of their son, Andre, on her Instagram page, showing off his basketball skills.

The clip shows the young Andre playing basketball with his peers while netting several goals.

She captioned it, “André. I’m so proud of you! Thanks, Uncle @gibsonkagni of @mma.couture, for hooking us up with our super socks! You rock.”

On her Instagram Stories, Ms Anita, who recently bagged an MFA in Luxury and Brand Management at Savannah College of Art and Design, Atlanta, USA, posted the same clip with the caption, @athawks coming soon, indicating that she hopes her son would play for the professional basketball team, Atlanta Hawks, in the future.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmGj7N5DOHi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Okoyes celebrate

The young Andre’s uncle and aunts are rooting for him and his potential to become a great basketballer.

Lola, the wife of Peter Okoye, posted a comment celebrating the star in the making.

Ms Lola, who has been married to Peter for nine years, wrote: “We are so proud of our superstar basketball player Andre. We love you so much.”

Peter Okoye, too, celebrated his nephew with the comment, “Wow! Go, Andre.”

Also, Ify, the wife of the singer’s older brother and former manager, Jude, described Andre as a star.

“A Star. You will go places, boy. Well done, mama, you are doing well,” she wrote.

Background

About a year and three months ago, the marriage of Paul Okoye of PSquare fame to Anita Isama ended.

In August 2021, Anita filed a petition to end their seven-year-old marriage.

The petition cited irreconcilable differences as the basis of the break of the marriage.

Paul, 40, met Anita in 2004 during their undergraduate days at the University of Abuja.

They married on the 22nd of March 2014, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Their union has produced three children: Andre — born in 2013 — and the twins, Nathan and Nadia, born in 2017.

Despite going their separate ways, the duo enjoys a cordial relationship.

They also seem to be co-parenting their kids on cordial terms, as the singer recently took them on vacation, where they had a lovely time.

