Fans of Nigerian superstar Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, are at daggers drawn as the singer failed to show up for his performance at a concert in Ghana.

Tagged Wizkid Live Concert, it was to be the first time Afrobeats sensation would be headlining a show in the West African country.

It is still unclear why the artiste was a no-show to the event as hours prior, he confirmed his attendance via a Twitter post.

“Accra Sports Stadium tonight,” he tweeted via his verified handle.

Accra Sports Stadium tonight! 🇬🇭 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 10, 2022

About 40,000 fans were expected at the Accra Stadium, the event venue, most of whom showed up.

The show was also supposed to be the singer’s first performance of his new album, ‘More Love Less Ego’ in Africa.

The Final Entertainment Group, the parent company of Live Hub Entertainment, put together Wizkid Live.

Several Ghana’s music artistes were also expected at the event.

R2Bees, King Promise, Eugy, Efya, Darko Vibes, Kelvyn Boy, Gyakie, Yaw Tog, Asaka Boy, and others.

Wizkid was expected to perform a two-hour, non-stop performance of some of his repertoire.

Nearly 24 hours after the botched event, Wizkid nor his management is yet to issue an official response.

Explanation

A Ghanaian journalist, Olele Salvador, gave his opinion of why the live concert was a bust.

In a series of tweets, he described the concert as an overly ambitious attempt to do what hasn’t been done yet in the history of events in this country.

He noted that the fiasco couldn’t be entirely blamed on the organisers as some subcontractors let them down, including those handling ticketing.

“Per the mode of securing a ticket, one was to receive an email with a barcode and unique ID number after payment. Not all did. And even for those who did, they had a lot of issues with knowing where they belonged,” Salvador tweeted

He further noted that loads of VIPs and Golden Circle ticket holders were mixed up.

“Others ended up at the platinum end and enjoyed benefits ahead of those who paid for that experience. I’m talking about people who had paid thousands of dollars not getting a table or even a seat,” he wrote.

He also cited other issues like fans being made to pay for services that already came with their tickets, delays in confirmation emails and fans having to prove that they had paid as issues that marred the concert.

Although none of his arguments justifies Wizkid’s absence, he said that the stage and set design didn’t live up to the expectations.

Reactions

Fans of the ‘Ojuelegba’ singer have been calling him out on Twitter for not honouring his deal with the organisers.

The phrase ‘Arrest’ has also made it to the Twitter trend list in Nigeria.

According to @DessyFayden, an OAP with Metro TV, Ghana, the botched show will go down as the worst-ever music concert in the country.

“Big Wiz no show up, the whole thing scatter. Mic, sound, light. Instead of Wizkid, we had DJ Tunez and Pocolee,” he wrote.

This certainly will go down as the worst ever music concert to be held in this country.. herhh squad bore oo.. Big Wiz no show up, the whole thing scatter.. mic, sound, light😕. Instead of Wizkid, we had Dj Tunez and Pocolee.eiii #WizkidLiveAccra #WizkidLive #WizkidLiveInAccra pic.twitter.com/Ummy2N1yuD — Starboy On Metro TV⭐️🇬🇭 (@DessyFayden) December 11, 2022

A Nigerian music lover, @nnekachile, posted a clip of disappointed fans leaving the concert venue at 4:03 a.m. after 12 hours of waiting for Wizkid.

“I feel so bad. I feel sad it’s happening in another country and happening in Ghana. A country you reside in. This is the peak of one’s Hubris.

“About 5000 people stood waiting for an artist, and he decided not to show up. The authorities should intervene. He should be banned, and the organisers should be sanctioned. It’s rather distasteful,” she wrote.

People leaving at 04:03am after 12 hours waiting for @wizkidayo. I feel so bad. I feel sad it’s happening in another country. Happening in Ghana. A country you reside in. This is the peak of ones Hubris. pic.twitter.com/sCEfKNfATx — Nneka (@nnekachile) December 11, 2022

Another fan of the platinum-selling artiste, @Donwyite1, however, opined that the concert was detrimental to Wizkid’s career.

According to him, Wizkid Live in Accra was a big disaster for technical and logistic reasons.

He wrote: “The show organisers wanted to kill Wizkid’s Career and brand. ‘Wizkid Live in Accra’ was a big disaster. The mic was bad, the system was so bad, and the Stadium was Empty because people couldn’t get their tickets verified, and you expect Wizkid to show up? Naaa.”

The show organisers wanted to kill Wizkid Career and brand, Wizkid live in Accra was a big disaster mic was bad, system was so bad and the Stadium was Empty because people couldn't get their tickets verified and you expect Wizkid to show up Naaa#wizkidliveinaccra pic.twitter.com/6AWVtFLgSL — princepoffical 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Donwyite1) December 11, 2022

Background

It is not the first time Starboy will leave his fans disappointed.

Last December, in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, after showing up more than five hours behind schedule, Wizkid abruptly stopped a show he was performing because, according to him, the sound was terrible.

Meanwhile, the singer has toured several cities to perform his latest album, ‘More Love Less Ego.

The Grammy Award winner and Nigerian star had held similar sold-out concerts at the Accor Arena in Paris and New York’s Madison Square Garden (16 November).

He also had a gig at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands (24 November ).

He is also expected in Lagos on come 30th of December for a headline concert tagged ‘Vibes on the Beach With BigWiz’ set to be held at the La Campagne Tropicana beach at Oniru.

The same thing happened last year in December at wizkid’s concert in Abuja; he was also billed to perform around 11 p.m. but then showed up around 3 am; even when he got on stage, he just performed less than ten songs and next, he said he’s leaving because the sound was bad and he left.

