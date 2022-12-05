The family of famous gospel singer Sammie Okposo has announced the burial plans for the late artiste.

The ‘Welu Welu’ crooner died on the 25th of November.

The cause of his death remains unknown.

He was 51.

A statement signed by the family’s representative, Hector Okposo, confirmed that the 51-year-old singer “slept and went to be with the Lord.*

According to the burial arrangements announced by the late singer’s family, the ‘Sammie Okposo (Farewell) Praise Party’ (S.O.P.P.) will be held on the 13th of December.

Scheduled to take place at La Madison Place, Oniru, Lagos, at 5 p.m., the party will take the form of an industry tribute night.

The late singer’s last post was a throwback to his show, the ‘Sammie Okposo PraiseParty’, which was held on the 4th of November.

On the 14th of December, there will be a Service of Songs at the House on the Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos, at 6 p.m.

Private interment will follow this on the 15th of December.

The week-long funeral ceremony will be wrapped up on Sunday, 18th of December, with an Outing Service at The Logic Church, Lekki, Lagos.

In a statement, the family described the late singer as a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and minister of God.

Background

Born in May 1971, Okposo was a music producer and psalmist. He was also the CEO of Zamar Entertainment.

The late Okposo made his foray into the music industry in the early 2000s. In 2004, he released his first album, ‘Addicted’.

The late singer was famed for featuring multiple gospel acts in his music. He was also known as an early artiste who popularised traditional gospel music.

His last album, ‘The Statement’ was released in 2018. The Grammy-winning Kevin Bond produced the album.

The 17-track album has songs like ‘He Is Worthy’, ‘Big God’, ‘God Goodod’, ‘Wave and Sing’, ‘Bless His Holy Name’, ‘You Are Wonderful’, ‘Jawa Chineke’ (feat. Dubby & Ambi Mossi) and ‘Praise Party’ among others.

Okposo, who hailed from Delta State, was known to have inspired a generation of entertainers, including comedians from the state

The song, ‘Na Only You I Know,’ features Sam Samsung Isreal, Ige, Essence and the late Kefee.

