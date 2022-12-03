Following the success of the 2021 edition, the organisers of FUJI Opera announced that the premier entertainment platform, “Fuji Vibrations”, would take place on the 8th of December in Lagos.

The show, which provides one-of-a-kind live music, would showcase talents from the FUJI world for one night, with ten fuji artists performing on one stage at Muri Okunola Park.

The Fuji artists gracing the stage include K1 De Ultimate, Alhaji Sefiu Alao, KS1 Malaika, Taye Currency, King Saheed Osupa, the Mayegun of Egbaland, and other emerging Fuji talents to create dynamic sounds and a fun-filled Fuji festival.

In December 2020, “Fuji: A Opera” debuted at the Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos with over 1000 people in attendance, including school children, culture custodians, Fuji artistes, celebrities and corporate Nigeria.

The organisers say the initiative is a multi-dimensional entertainment platform deconstructing the fuji genre from its enigmatic past & re-imagining it for a new generation of music fans.

2021 (Art x Music)

In 2021, FUJI: A Opera curated a series of activations, fusing Art and Music; the organisers launched a two-phased art exhibition in November in collaboration with one of Nigeria’s rising artists, Bidemi Tata, inspired by the Fuji Music subculture.

According to the organisers, the three-week exhibition was a collaboration with the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Parks and Recreational Agency.

The first edition of Fuji Vibrations held in December 2021.

That edition featured Fuji greats, including General Ayinla Kollington, Alhaji Rasheed Merenge, Saheed Osupa, Adio Atawewe, Remi Aluko, Kolade Onanuga (also known as KWAM 2)and many upcoming acts.

The organisers revealed that the tickets are free, and to get one, visit the online ticketing portal, Tix Africa, to register.

This year, Fuji Vibrations is supported by the Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Tourism, Art, and Culture, the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, among others.

