As 2022 gradually ends, music streaming platform Spotify on Wednesday announced that Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is the most streamed artiste in Nigeria.

The love affair wasn’t only local- he is also the most globally streamed artiste from Sub-Saharan Africa.

His track ‘Last Last’ also takes the crown for the most streamed and hearted song in Nigeria.

Spotify, who released their verdict through an annual newsletter tagged “Spotify wrapped: 2022 – A love affair with Nigerian sounds”, revealed that from their collected data, Burna Boy was the most streamed artist of the year.

Spotify wrapped is an analytic data term for the streaming platform carefully curated from the listener’s choices of songs.

On Wednesday, Spotify brought each user their unique individual wrapped containing their most played songs, favourite artistes and genres from both local and international music.

According to Spotify, from the general data collected from all users, Burna boy was not only a Nigerian favourite but also spread his wings internationally.

“2022 is the year that Burna Boy set the world on fire- claiming the number one spot as the most streamed artiste in Nigeria”, Spotify noted in a statement.

The 31-year-old artist dominated the position competing with fellow artists, including Asake, Wizkid, BNXN fka Buju, Davido, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Rema, Kizz Daniel and even international act Drake.

Ayra Starr, on Spotify’s RADAR, became the most streamed female artist in Nigeria, while Tems has the leading vibe among Nigeria’s musical exports in 2022.

‘Wait For You, the singer’s collaboration with Future & Drake, was the top Nigerian song export of the year.

Beyond data

Although Spotify Wrapped is primarily a massive data analysis strategy, the 2022 wrap this year showed more than just rankings and numbers.

Individually, the 2022 wrap featured messages from artists to their listeners. The streaming platform also allowed users to share their Wrapped cards via WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

As part of the data, Spotify noticed that Nigerians mostly listened to music on Fridays by 11 am and also listened to nearly three times as much local music in 2022 than they did in 2021, with a 291 per cent YOY(Year over a year) increase in local music consumption.

With Burna Boy leading on the platform, below are the full details of artists, songs and albums that made it to Spotify Wrapped.

MOST STREAMED ARTISTS IN NIGERIA

Burna Boy

Asake

Wizkid

BNXN fka Buju

Davido

Drake

Fireboy DML

Omah Lay

Rema

Kizz Daniel

MOST STREAMED FEMALE ARTISTS IN NIGERIA

Ayra Starr

Tems

Rihanna

Asa

Nicki Minaj

Doja Cat

Fave

Billie Eilish

Simi

Beyoncé

MOST STREAMED TRACKS IN NIGERIA

Last – Burna Boy

Peace Be Unto You – Asake

Bandana – Fireboy DML

Finesse – Pheelz

Omo Ope – Asake

Terminator – Asake

Overloading (OVERDOSE) – Mavins

PALAZZO – SPINALL

Calm Down – Rema

It’s Plenty – Burna Boy

MOST STREAMED ALBUMS IN NIGERIA

Love, Damini – Burna Boy

Mr Money With The Vibe – Asake

Playboy – Fireboy DML

Boy Alone – Omah Lay

Rave & Roses – Rema

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition – Wizkid

Barnabas – Kizz Daniel

19 & Dangerous – Ayra Starr

Made In Lagos – Wizkid

Catch Me If You Can – Adekunle Gold

MOST HEARTED SONGS IN NIGERIA

Last – Burna Boy

Bandana – Fireboy DML

Calm Down – Rema

Finesse – Pheelz

Peace Be Unto You – Asake

Terminator – Asake

Omo Ope – Asake

Overloading (OVERDOSE) – Mavins

Buga (Lo Lo Lo) – Kizz Daniel

For My Hand (feat. Ed Sheeran) – Burna Boy

