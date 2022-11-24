It was a big day for the Afrobeats genre as famous Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel finally got his wish granted.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m. Nigerian time, the singer performed his monster hit song, ‘Buga’ among other tracks, to the over 50,000 world cup audience in Qatar.

Kizz Daniel’s performance is one of the highlights of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Fan Festival in Qatar, held at Al Bidda Park – in the heart of Doha. His colleague, Patoranking, would perform at the same venue on the 28th of November.

Fans of the music artiste had expected him to perform during the FIFA 2022 opening ceremony on November 20 with fellow Nigerian artiste CKay.

Mr Daniel, however, confirmed that he would be performing on the 23rd of November and not the opening ceremony on the 20th of November, as speculated.

Fans expected Nigerian superstar, Davido, to perform at the Qatar 2022 opening ceremony, but he was absent for obvious reasons.

Davido was billed to perform the FIFA 2022 theme song, ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together), alongside featured artists Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha.

Kizz Daniel announced his arrival in Qatar on his Instagram on Tuesday morning.

He shared photographs capturing himself and his crew with some FIFA World Cup officials.

On Wednesday, he announced to his fans: “I will be live on the FIFA stage at 7 pm Naija Time 🇳🇬 (9 pm AST ), uniting the world with music & football.”

During the performance, the singer charged the atmosphere with a rendition of the famous football anthem, ‘Ole Ole Ole’

He then performed some of his old records, including ‘One Ticket’, and several other songs.

His performance of his latest song, ‘Cough (Odo)’, which had the audience singing along, was choreographed by four energetic white ladies doing the song’s signature dance.

The ‘No Do’ singer also paid tribute to Afrobeat founder Fela Anikulapo Kuti by performing one of his hit songs, ‘African Woman’, on stage.

He posted a video of the performance on his Instagram page, captioning it, “major tribute to Fela Anikulapo Kuti.”

Kizz Daniel and his live band performed for a diverse audience worldwide who sang his biggest track of 2022, ‘Buga’.

December run

The star singer is expected to start preparing for his Lagos tour after his successful performance.

Earlier this month, the ‘Odo’ crooner announced the Lagos leg of the Afroclassic World Tour.

The tour starts on the 17th of December at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

So far, the artiste has successfully sold-out ‘Afroclassic Tour’ of cities in different continents in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia.

He has toured select African countries like Rwanda, Namibia, Uganda, and Malawi.

Background

In June, the ‘Yeba’ singer wanted to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

“God, I want to perform ‘Buga’ for World Cup with a Mass Choir. Help me say amen,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Weeks later, the 28-year-old confirmed that his prayers had been answered when he retweeted his initial post with the comment, “And the Lord said, ‘see you in Qatar’”.

