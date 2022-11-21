On Sunday, Nigerian Afro star Ayo Balogun became the first Nigerian artist to win two awards at the American music awards (AMA).

The 50th American Music Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, United States, featured nominations in several categories from several artists including Taylor Swift Beyoncé, Harry Styles, BTS, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar and other top artists.

The organisers announced this new milestone on their Twitter page.

Wizkid competed against fellow Afrobeats artists Tems, Burna Boy, CKay and Fireboy DML in the Favorite Afrobeats Artist category which was introduced for the first time on 13th October, 2023.

Three other categories introduced are Favorite K-pop Artist, Favorite Rock Song, and Favorite Rock Album

The artist, who recently sold out the Madison Square Garden also bagged another award from the then Favourite ‘R n B’ category with the song ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and Justin Bieber.

Wizkid competed against Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”, Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak), “Smokin Out The Window” and SZA, “I Hate U”.

Tems also won two awards by being a featuring artiste on both songs for – Favorite R&B for ‘Essence’ and Favorite Hip Hop for her contribution to Future’s ‘Wait For U’.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS.

Artist of the year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift — WINNER

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron — WINNER

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” — WINNER

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favourite touring artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay — WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favourite music video

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — WINNER

Favourite male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles — WINNER

The Weeknd

Favourite female pop artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Favourite pop duo or group

BTS — WINNER

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favourite pop album

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — WINNER

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite pop song

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was” — WINNER

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favourite male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen — WINNER

Walker Hayes

Favorite female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Favorite country duo or group

Dan + Shay — WINNER

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite country album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — WINNER

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favorite country song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “’ Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” — WINNER

Favourite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favourite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

Gloria

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj — WINNER

Favourite hip-hop album

Future, I Never Liked You

Gunna, DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers — WINNER

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favourite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” — WINNER

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favourite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown — WINNER

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favourite female R&B artist

Beyoncé — WINNER

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R&B album

Beyoncé, Renaissance — WINNER

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite R&B song

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence” — WINNER

Favourite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny — WINNER

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite female Latin artist

Anitta — WINNER

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favourite Latin duo or group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia — WINNER

Favorite Latin album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti — WINNER

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Rosalía, Motomami

Favorite Latin song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII………”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas” — WINNER

Favourite rock artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly — WINNER

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favourite rock song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy.”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’” — WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favourite rock album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Ghost, Impera — WINNER

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly is a mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favourite inspirational artist

Anne Wilson

For King & Country — WINNER

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favourite gospel artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann — WINNER

Favourite dance/electronic artist

Diplo

Marshmello — WINNER

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favourite soundtrack

ELVIS — WINNER

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favourite Afrobeats artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid — WINNER

Favourite K-pop artist

Blackpink

BTS — WINNER

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

