On Sunday, Nigerian Afro star Ayo Balogun became the first Nigerian artist to win two awards at the American music awards (AMA).
The 50th American Music Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, United States, featured nominations in several categories from several artists including Taylor Swift Beyoncé, Harry Styles, BTS, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar and other top artists.
The organisers announced this new milestone on their Twitter page.
Wizkid competed against fellow Afrobeats artists Tems, Burna Boy, CKay and Fireboy DML in the Favorite Afrobeats Artist category which was introduced for the first time on 13th October, 2023.
Three other categories introduced are Favorite K-pop Artist, Favorite Rock Song, and Favorite Rock Album
The artist, who recently sold out the Madison Square Garden also bagged another award from the then Favourite ‘R n B’ category with the song ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and Justin Bieber.
Wizkid competed against Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”, Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak), “Smokin Out The Window” and SZA, “I Hate U”.
Tems also won two awards by being a featuring artiste on both songs for – Favorite R&B for ‘Essence’ and Favorite Hip Hop for her contribution to Future’s ‘Wait For U’.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS.
Artist of the year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift — WINNER
The Weeknd
New artist of the year
Dove Cameron — WINNER
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the year
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” — WINNER
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favourite touring artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay — WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favourite music video
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — WINNER
Favourite male pop artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles — WINNER
The Weeknd
Favourite female pop artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Favourite pop duo or group
BTS — WINNER
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favourite pop album
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — WINNER
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favorite pop song
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was” — WINNER
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favourite male country artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen — WINNER
Walker Hayes
Favorite female country artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Favorite country duo or group
Dan + Shay — WINNER
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favorite country album
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — WINNER
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Favorite country song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “’ Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” — WINNER
Favourite male hip-hop artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favourite female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
Gloria
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj — WINNER
Favourite hip-hop album
Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers — WINNER
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
Favourite hip-hop song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” — WINNER
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Latto, “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Favourite male R&B artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown — WINNER
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favourite female R&B artist
Beyoncé — WINNER
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favorite R&B album
Beyoncé, Renaissance — WINNER
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favorite R&B song
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA, “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence” — WINNER
Favourite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny — WINNER
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favourite female Latin artist
Anitta — WINNER
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favourite Latin duo or group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia — WINNER
Favorite Latin album
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti — WINNER
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Rosalía, Motomami
Favorite Latin song
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII………”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas” — WINNER
Favourite rock artist
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly — WINNER
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favourite rock song
Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy.”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin’” — WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
Favourite rock album
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera — WINNER
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly is a mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
Favourite inspirational artist
Anne Wilson
For King & Country — WINNER
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Favourite gospel artist
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann — WINNER
Favourite dance/electronic artist
Diplo
Marshmello — WINNER
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Favourite soundtrack
ELVIS — WINNER
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
Favourite Afrobeats artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid — WINNER
Favourite K-pop artist
Blackpink
BTS — WINNER
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
