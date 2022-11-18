Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, on Thursday, sacked all his studio workers for making only N7,000 in one month while he was away on a European tour.

In a video on his Instagram page, Portable said his staff made a paltry sum while he toured Europe for a month and two weeks.

Portable captioned the video: ”Stop Dreaming about your Boss Dream about yourself. I don’t know how helping someone turns into a Crime…imagine Someone saying shit about my Record Label out there. Someone I have helped in so many ways, but on God, We keep Moving…We aren’t stopping. ZEH Nation to de World”

He claimed when he travelled made up to 15 million sometimes, so he had no option but to let them go.

”Studio wey be ‘say’ anytime I record, I make N2m, N3m, in 5 days I fit make N15m in five days when I travelled and return they said they made N7000 not even N700,000 or N70,000, I pursue them.”

The singer believes they tried to scam him despite his benevolence.

He said, “I rebranded my studio, people I put in my studio refused to blow, I built a studio, they didn’t deliver my money, they dey chop my money.“I go Ogun; I did employ Ogun,” he added.

A bag of controversies

Since the release of his hit song ‘Zazu’ in 2021, portable has become one of Nigeria’s most controversial artists.

In October, the EFCC arrested a DJ for impersonating him and scamming a club owner of N790,000.

The Singer himself has also been in the spotlight throughout the year, both positively and negatively, as he has obtained a chieftaincy title and gotten disqualified from the headies awards over a series of misdemeanours committed by Portable via his social media platforms.

In June, he welcomed a second baby with his baby mama Omobewaji Feranmi making him a father of three boys.

After losing the headies nominations, he trolled the winner of the headies award street hop artiste category ‘Goya Menor’, leading to a roller coaster of online exchange of words.

The street hop artiste has not had any big hits since 2021 but has fans rooting for him; he has eventually joined the list of Nigerian celebrities to be a meme and WhatsApp sticker.