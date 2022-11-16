Nigerian music stars, Tems and Burna Boy have bagged two nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards, announced Tuesday night.
The 65th annual ceremony will take place on the 5th of February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, U.S.
Burna Boy was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for his ‘Last Last’ single alongside; Arooj Aftab and Anoushka, Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.
He was also nominated for Best Global Music Album alongside Beninese-American music icon Angelique Kidjo and others.
This is the third time Burna Boy will be nominated for the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category at the Grammys.
Burna Boy and Wizkid won their first-ever Grammy Awards in 2021 becoming Nigeria’s second and third Grammy winners after Sikiru Adepoju.
Tems was nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category as a featured artiste on American rapper Future’s single ‘Wait For U’ and Best Rap Song for the same single.
Tems’ collaboration with Wizkid in their hit, ‘Essence’ earned her a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category, making her the first Nigerian female singer to bag a Grammy nomination.
Beyonce had the highest Grammy nominations with nine entries followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight nods while Adele and Brandi Carlile had seven each.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Record of the Year
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Album of the Year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Song of the Year
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – Easy on Me
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Lizzo – Special
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
Grant Geissman – Blooz
Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
Snarky Puppy – Empire Central
Best Rock Performance
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules
Turnstile – Blackout
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Turnstile – Blackout
The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief – Certainty
Florence and the Machine – King
Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfuit
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrace Martin – Drones
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Willie Nelson – Live Forever
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
Mystic Mirror – White Sun
Paul Avgerinos – Joy
Will Ackerman – Positano Songs
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)
Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On
John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko
Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum
Melissa Aldana – Falling
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – The Evening : Live At Apparatus
Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
Samara Joy – Linger Awhile
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York
Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida
Flora Purim – If You Will
Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe – When I Pray
Erica Campbell – Positive
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – The Better Benediction
Tye Tribbett – Get Up
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Chris Tomlin – Holy Forever
Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
Doe – So Good
For King & Country & Hillary Scott – For God Is With Us
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Fear Is Not My Future
Phil Wickham – Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)
Best Gospel Album
Doe – Clarity
Maranda Curtis – Die to Live
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Tye Tribbett – All Things New
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Anne Wilson – My Jesus
Chris Tomlin – Always
Elevation Worship – Lion
Maverick City Music – Breathe
TobyMac – Life After Death
Best Roots Gospel Album
Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord
Karen Peck & New River – 2:22
Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots
Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal
Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Rosalía – Motomami
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis – Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical
Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy
La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
Tito Nieves – Legendario
Best American Roots Performance
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Fantastic Negrito – Oh Betty
Madison Cunningham – Life According to Raechel
Best Americana Performance
Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – There You Go Again
Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – The Message
Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Eric Alexandrakis – Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]
Best American Roots Song
Anaïs Mitchell – Bright Star
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – High and Lonesome
Sheryl Crow – Forever
Best Americana Album
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Best Bluegrass Album
The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree
Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
