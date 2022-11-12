On the 11th of November, Nigeria megastar, Ayo Balogun, made good his promise to his fans when he released his fifth studio album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’.

From the stable of Starboy Entertainment and RCA Records, the 13-track album features artistes like Naira Marley, Ayra Starr, Skepta and others.

In a recent interview with The Guardian UK, the singer stated that he is presently in a battle to shed his ego, and this reflects a lot in the new album.

True to his words, the album has chock-full lyrics representing love in various forms.

From the heavy-hitting tracks to the soft-toned songs, Wiz doesn’t slow down in the album.

‘Money & Love’

The album opens with the slow-tempo song, ‘Money & Love’, in which Wizkid sheds the residues of his ego.

In the track, he sings about having a pocket full of money and a heart full of love.

The song comes with the usual hip-hop traits as the singer brags about his sexual prowess, the size of his phallus and his region with the ladies.

He also takes a subtle swipe at the budding singer, BNXN.

He sings, “Nobody likes me, ‘body like me/Baby, when I pull up, put you all in my jeans/Big lollipop, baby lick like ice cream/Big bad Wiz, Mr Shift-Your-Panties/***k you to Buju Banton or Buju Benson/Girl, any record, girl, I go make you sing/Know she dey pray for the kokomicin/I got the holy water, baby, make you come to swim.

‘Balance’

In the second track, Wizkid continues his quest as he tries to woo a girl.

Unlike ‘Money and Love, this track has a club-jam feel.

‘Bad To Me

‘Bad To Me’, which is considered the lead track of the album, was released two months before the album.

In this song, packed with sexual innuendoes, Big Wiz sings about an addictive kind of love that makes him return for more.

2 Sugar (ft. Ayra Starr)

Wizkid features the vocal prowess of Ayra Starr in 2 Sugar, a song on feelings and regrets.

The duo sings of conflicting signals, negative energy and baggage in romance.

Everyday

As the opening of the track goes, “Love liberates. It doesn’t just hold. That’s ego. Love liberates.”

‘Everyday’ is a song of gratitude. In this track, Wizkid sings about the rough road he has had to travel and to hold it down for his people even though “problem no dey finish.”

He portrays himself as living the life of the hedonistic fictional character Jay Gatsby.

Slip N Slide (ft. Skillibeng & Shenseea)

Slip N Slide is beyond a love song. As the name implies, the theme is packed full of x-rated lyrics.

Wizkid goes hard on this sex-themed track with solid language, sending the message home with the Jamaican patois.

Wow (ft. Naira Marley & Skepta)

In this track, Wizkid continues with the adult language, with Naira Marley supplying the lewd chorus while Skepta backs it up with hard-hitting rap verses.

Other songs in the album are ‘Pressure’, ‘Plenty Loving’, ‘Special’ ft. Don Toliver, as well as ‘Frames’ (Who’s Gonna Know).

Verdict

Those who argue that Wizkid’s ‘More Love, Less Ego’ album is not different from his previous album are probably right. Although it is important to note that his fourth album, ‘Made in Lagos’ album shattered records & made history.

However, none of the songs in the new album has shown the potential of shattering records like those in ‘Made in Lagos’, with particular reference to ‘Essence’.

With ‘More Love Less Ego’, the singer may have just peaked and will probably begin to experience a descent. His future music will decide for him.

More Love Less Ego

‘More Love Less Ego’ is coming two years after the Star released his acclaimed album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

‘Made in Lagos’ placed Wizkid on a pedestal so high that it made it impossible for the singer to surpass himself.

Among the achievements the album received is the highest-charting Nigerian album of all time on the Billboard 20 chart (No. 28), the longest-charting Nigerian album this century on the Billboard 200 chart (17 weeks) and the longest-charting Nigerian album of all time on the Billboard World Albums chart (50 weeks).

It is also the first Nigerian album to spend multiple weeks at #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart (3 weeks) and the first African song to sell over 1.5 million units (almost multi-Platinum) in the U.S.

It fetched him a nomination at the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony in January 2022.

