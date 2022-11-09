Nigerian artiste, Yemi Alade, sold out the L’Olympia hall in Paris on Sunday night and announced dates for her next concerts.

The Nigerian Dancehall artist would be amongst the first African artists to sell out a concert at the 2,824-capacity hall in the capital of France.

Her anticipated and sold-out second concert, held at the L’Olympia hall, had thousands of her fans in an excited frenzy, singing her songs back to back, thus proving her as a mainstream sensation since winning the talent show that brought her to the limelight in 2009.

‘King of Queens’, as she is fondly called, also had other popular, world-famous acts like Maud Elka, Mo Eazy (Nigeria), Made in Paris, and Bramsitoo, among others, on the lineup of performers.

Yemi returned to Paris five years after her first show in the city, after performing at the Le Trianon theatre, which had a 1,091 capacity in 2017, as part of her successful European tour that year.

The EMG (Effyzzie Music Group) Signee, Speaking shortly after her concert in Paris on Sunday night, revealed the lineup for concert events in various countries to hold before the end of the year.

She announced after holding her self-themed concert in Paris, the French capital.

READ ALSO: Yemi Alade to perform at 2022 Creative Africa Nexus weekend

An excited Yemi Alade thanked her fans in Paris for turning out in huge numbers to be part of her second coming to the city of love.

She said, “My second concert here witnessed tremendous success because our fans stood by us, supporting my craft and music all the way. I am immensely grateful for the love from Paris and the world over.”

“Now that the Paris concert is done, the rest of the 2022 world tour moves to Montreal, Canada, before the rest of Africa, which includes Abidjan on November 25 and then Uganda on December 11. I am excited to announce these dates, and I can’t wait to hit the stage and give my fans a show”.

The 33-year-old continues to make giant strides in the global music industry. She is one of the top female musicians representing Nigeria and Africa on the world stage as she adapts to the different genres of African music.

This year she walked the AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards) runway as a fashion model alongside Derenle Edun.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

