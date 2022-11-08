Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, revisited the issue of her leaked sex tape in her new song with YBNL signee Asake titled ‘Loaded’.

In the track released in the early hours of Tuesday, Tiwa sang about her infamous sex tape scandal, which leaked in October 2021.

On the amapiano track, the singer lyrically attacked bloggers, saying she wasn’t ashamed of her leaked sex tape and noted she wouldn’t allow the incident to destroy her.

TG Omori directed the tracks’ colourful music video.

Tiwa’s lyrics

In her song, Tiwa, who came in hard on the second verse, said;

“They wan jot my ting, dem go learn lesson.

Opolopo, I dey carry first.

T’oba she Bala Bala,(If you do anyhow) dem go come lesson

Emi dagboru (Omo labasi)-(I’m the one that runs the town, Child of Labasi)

Awon blogger, blogger t’on fe mi gba star-(The blogger, blogger that wants to use me to shine)

Sex tape o’le baye mi je,- (sextape cannot be the end of me)

igbadun kekere yen- (that small enjoyment)

Na who never fuck before, hands in the air-

Tiwa l’omo t’on so – (Tiwa is the child they are talking about)

Today Germany, tomorrow na London (London)

Money too long, to e no get bus stop (Bus stop)

Won ni kin rora, kin rora, kin rora-(they said I should be careful, be careful)

O Dorime

They wan use dorime finish me for here (From orile)

Dem no dey use me play when I enter shitta oh.”

Background

The leaked tape in 2021 stirred up mixed reactions from the public, her fans and her followers.

While some people criticised the singer over the tape, others defended her.

Tiwa dropped her debut album ‘Once Upon a Time’ in 2013 under Mavins records imprint and, continues to enjoy recognition for her craft.

She received an Honorary Degree in Business Administration from the University of Kent in July 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

