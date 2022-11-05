As the 2023 general elections draw near, Nigerian superstar, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has said that old-breed politicians will soon be out of business.

The Guardian UK interviewed the singer on Friday, and there, the singer, who said he has big hopes for Nigeria, said in 2023, there will be no room for older men in politics.

“I’m about to go crazy on their asses this election. All these older men are going out of power this time. They need to go to an old people’s home and chill out,” he said.

Wizkid also said a lot of things had changed significantly, as, in the past, people could not speak to the president or anyone in government like that.

Today, he says, people now have a voice.

The Grammy-winning artiste also said Nigeria could become better.

He said, “There’s nothing to celebrate, except that (Nigerians) are amazing people in music, sports, comedy – entertainment in general.

“I’m proud of young Nigerians doing things around the world in tech. I have amazing friends doing amazing things. That’s it, though. There’s nothing else.”

Political vitriol

It is not the first time the singer will be attacking Nigerian politicians.

On 21 October 2020, a day after the Lekki shootings, Wizkid described the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, as a failure, old and incompetent.

Days before that, the Nigerian President tweeted a goodwill message to the then-president of the United States, Donald Trump and his wife when they tested positive for coronavirus.

To that, Wiz responded, “Donald Trump is not your business!

“Old man! Police/Sarz are still killing Nigerian youth daily! Do something! Nothing concerns you for America! Face your country!!”

The ‘Ojuelegba’ singer also addressed the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reminding him of his promise to always look out for young people.

He wrote, “Mr Governor! I met with you in December 2019! You expressed how proud you are of the entertainment industry and all we do. Please, do something. Let’s be proud of you, too, abeg! #Endsars!!”

Secret battles

Wizkid recently postponed the launch of his album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’, in honour of his colleague, Davido, who lost his child.

In the interview with The Guardian, the 32-year-old said that having fathered four children, he is now more careful with what he puts in his songs because his kids are listening.

He says that the title of his new album symbolises the battle people go through.

“Everyone fights with their ego, and that’s where I’m at. I’m still trying to shed my ego, like everyone else,” he said of the album title.

He also said that despite making a lot of club records, he is a very spiritual human being who sometimes feels like a pastor.

He is the youngest of 11 children, raised by a Christian mother and a polygamous Muslim father who had three wives.

His mother’s only son, he says that he grew up in a “chaotic but fun” house dominated by women in Surulere.

