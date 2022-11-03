Roc Nation Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records shared details of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack album on Wednesday night.

In addition to the already-released Rihanna single “Lift Me”, co-written by Tems, the soundtrack features Nigerian artists Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy DML, Ckay, Rema, Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe, amongst other African acts.

Grammy award-winning artist Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burnaboy, featured solo on the track ‘Alone’.

Tems performed Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman No Cry’ as a solo act. The song is reportedly bridged together with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

Mavins star Rema was featured on two tracks, ‘Wake Up’ with Bloody Civilian and ‘Pantera’ with Aleman.

YBNL artist, Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, also comes in solo on the track ‘Coming back for you.

Nigerian artist Ckay features British songwriter and singer Pink Pantheress on the track ‘Anya Miri.’

The Nwigwes, US rapper Tobechukwu Dubem Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe) teams up with his wife, Fat, on the track ‘They want it but no.’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack album was produced by Director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis (chief creative officer at Def Jam), and Dave Jordan.

The album will be released on 4 November.

Global Production

It was reported that Göransson spent over 2500 hours recording the score and soundtrack – which involved six studios across three continents and five countries.

Throughout the film, the audience will hear over 250 musicians, two orchestras, two choirs and over 40 vocalists.

Coogler was also majorly involved in creating the music for the film, from co-writing lyrics on the Rihanna track “Lift Me” to suggesting the cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry.”

The story, inspired by Nigerian and Mesoamerican cultures, had recording sessions in Lagos, Nigeria, and Mexico City, Mexico.

As well as Abbey Road Studios in London.

In addition, emerging rappers and artists from Mexico City are featured on the soundtrack, including rapper Pat Boy, who raps entirely in Mayan.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

It is the sequel to Black Panther (2018), starring Chadwick Boseman, who died two years ago of Colon Cancer at 43.

It features Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War queen Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The movie introduces Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation; the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theatres on 11 November.