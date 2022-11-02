Hong Kong’s star DJ and music entertainer Sidtrus featured rising Nigerian singers Yung Bos and Sultan ‘Afroboy’ on his recently released defining album, ‘Believe It’’.

The Asian music star, a crowd-puller in China, New Zealand, Hong Kong and beyond, featured the two young talents popularly called ‘Jamika Force’ on the largely Afro-pop album.

It is the first time the Hong Kong music star would collaborate with African artistes.

The Asian DJ, who began his career in New Zealand, combined the elements of Electronics Dance Music (EDM), and House music with Afrobeats and Afropop on the album.

In a statement, he revealed that the three-tracker got his fan base hungry for more collaboration with Nigerian rhythm and sounds.

DJ Sidtrus, who has over sixteen thousand followers on Instagram, said he was excited to have worked with the young stars and looks forward to having them do more songs shortly.

The head of operations of Jamika entertainment, Jerry Ihensekhien, revealed that they plan for the artistes to go on a tour and concerts in Asia since they are already in demand following the album’s release.

Mr Ihensekhien said his artistes, who won laurels at the Top Naija Music Awards in 2022, will perform at sold-out concerts in Hong Kong and other Asian countries with Dj Sidtrus’ superstar influence.

He said: “This is a big move for the boys, but it also shows the hard work we have put in making a name for ourselves in the Nigerian music scene, and we are now being recognised both locally and internationally.”

The proud music label executive pressed that their entertainment company stars will be the next big thing out of Nigeria as their songs make a mark in Africa and Asia.

Background.

In July, Jamika Entertainment signed a music partnership with a significant Hong Kong entertainment company, Supernova.

The deal finalised in China led to Supernova tapping into the Nigerian entertainment scene and promoting Jamika Entertainment’s acts, Yung Bos, Koredianx, Sultan ‘Afroboy’ and Church of Men in the Asia market.

The fast-rising entertainment company founded by Mr Ihensekhien sprung up from Abule-Egba, Lagos, Nigeria.

Jamika Entertainment currently has six artistes Sultan, Yung Bos, Church of Men, Koredianx, Star Nazzy, and Nexa.

Since its formation, they have won and bagged notable award nominations. When all the acts collaborate on a song, they are known as the ‘Jamika Force’.