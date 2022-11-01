The police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyi, on Tuesday morning, confirmed that singer Davido‘s son, Ifeanyi, died in an alleged swimming pool accident.

The sad news of the singer’s son’s death broke on social media late Monday after actress Eniola Badmus posted it on her Instagram. She subsequently deleted the post.

In a telephone call with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday morning, Mr Hudeyin said some of the singer’s aides and staff had been arrested.

He said, “Eight of them (workers) have been brought in for questioning.”

He did not disclose the location because he feared people might besiege the station.

He said it was a station on Lagos Island.

The three-year-old reportedly drowned in the family’s swimming pool in Lagos and was underwater for an unspecified period before he was spotted.

He was allegedly rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

There has been no news from Davido, and the child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, also known as Chef Chi. No member of Davido’s record group, the 30BG family, confirmed or debunked the news.

However, celebrities and fans of the musician are reacting to the news of the boy’s death with shock and disbelief. Celebrities posted about the tragic news and expressed condolences to the bereaved family, including Iyabo Ojo, Ay the Comedian, William Uchemba, and Paul Okoye.

Details of how the child reportedly drowned are still sketchy. PREMIUM TIMES will provide more information as they are confirmed.