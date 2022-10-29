Two years after Nigerian Afropop singer Iyanya Mbuk released his ‘For your love’ Album; he attempted a comeback into the Nigerian music industry a week ago with the release of ‘The 6th Wave’, which is the sixth album in his 13-year career.

The album features collaborations with Arya Starr, Davido, Kizz Daniel, Kuame Eugene, 5ive Rings and Yung Alpha.

The Kukere hitmaker worked with producers and mixed masters, Shugavybes, Niphkeys, 1Dabanton, Yung Alpha and Rewardbeatz, to release this album under the management of Made men music group in collaboration with Ziki Media.

Zone

This first track, Zone, is a contemporary pop song about reassuring a lady of his support.

The singer speaks of his obsession with his lady, who is more than enough for him; Iyanya does not fail to describe the shape of his lady as usual.

5ive Rings, featured on this track, came in with his calm rap lyrics to express his level of reassurance.

My Lady

This second track comes with soft melodic and slow reverb beats; the artist sings for a lady, referring to her as the person that entertains and strengthens his focus.

He urges her to invite him or accept his invites. He speaks sweet words to convince her she is the one that does all this to him.

Sweet Argentina

The third love song comes with another soft nightlife Tempo with the sound of traditional local drums.

Iyanya focuses on expressing his love with flowers from Argentina. As he said, “Sweetie, I bring you flowers from Argentina.”

Iyanya stresses the extent to which he is ready to go to meet up with the love of his life.

Young Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene jumps on the single to share his level of love for his sweetie. Kuami mixes his Ghanaian pidgin and language to spice up the song.

Perfect for wooing a bave with.

One Side

In this fourth track, Iyanya explains his condition as being paralysed by a lady. He seeks to get her love and explains that he doesn’t mind dying for her body.

He hypes the lady so that her body increases his temperature with her hotness and draws him to her.

Iyanya brings back a memory of once when he was shown love and took it for granted but now desperately wants to be loved by this new girl who has paralysed him.

Scam

Iyanya explains to a lady he just met that he is not here to scam her for her love as other guys have done.

He tries getting this new girl’s number and explains to her that he is captivated by her body and that he has red entirely.

He keeps explaining that he wants to get closer to her in his lyrics, “How can I get closer cos I wanna be your certified lover”.

Milla

This song states the problem of ladies leaving their lovers for money but says an exception for him. “Your girlfriend can leave you for 20 million…but my girlfriend is not fit to leave me for millions.”

The artist explains that this is a current problem in society. Yung Alpha, featured in the song, complains that his babe only comes when she needs something.

Both artists try to dwell on the problem at hand with a soft but rigid beat showing the pain and disappointments in their grievance.

Call

This single with Arya Starr is a soft-tempo song that illustrates two lovers speaking on separate sides about their wish for reconciliation after a breakup.

Iyanya explains it’s been a long time since they last saw each other since they broke up. He explains that his promiscuity cost him his relationship.

He makes an excuse that these things happen in Lagos but wishes to be back together.

Arya, on the other hand, explains that all she wants is to be loved and be his priority. She craves his attention.

Like

The best for last, this star-studded track comes with a dance beat in which the artists take turns appreciating their lovers who have been there since day one.

The lyrics clearly show the artist explaining his past conditions.

Back when I had no car (ayy)

You still are ridin’ for me

Back when I had no Raba (ayy)

You still are spending feelings

Back when I had no buzz (back when I had)

You still are standin’ me (ayy)

Back when I had nobody, I had you

Oh yeah

If you like (like)

Please show me what you feel inside (inside)

The unique voice of Davido brought an upbeat to this love song.

Final Verdict

With only a few reservations, Iyanya still brought home excellent romance and love songs to his fans; however, it wasn’t strong enough to compete with other songs from the ‘IT’ artistes in the Nigerian music industry.

The album was single-themed and did not give room for the diverse taste of the audience.

Asides from the singles ‘call’ and ‘like’, the theme of love and romance was its primary subject. It led to repeating the same messages on different tracks withholding Iyanya’s creativity.

The album predominately revolves around the love and admiration of ladies; the album is a leap compared to the previous mixtape he dropped in 2022; the infusion of indigenous drums makes the 6th wave. The single ‘like’ stands a chance of becoming a hit as it was released months earlier.

For a come-back album released at a time when the new likes of Blaqbonez, Bnxn and Rujer, dominate the music scene, Iyanya played too safe and failed to pull the weight he did when he dropped his 2011 hit, ‘Kukere.’

Verdict: 5/10