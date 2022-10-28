The last weekend in October is supercharged as Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, and Bella Shmurda released new projects this Friday, while Wizkid, Wande Coal, Yemi Alade and others bring up the heat with their singles.

Wizkid

Music star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has released a new song, “Money & Love”, off his next album, More Love Less Ego.

The song was released on Friday morning. The Ojuelegba hitmaker also stated that his much-anticipated album would be released on November 4, 2022.

The artiste shared the new Album artwork on Twitter and a pre-order link for his album. He wrote, “More Love Less Ego. 4 November,”

Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper and singer Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, continues preaching against love with his new album ‘Young Preacher’.

The album consists of twelve tracks with productions from top producers, Ozedikus, Mastekraft, Chopsticks, JAE5, the Elements, Joffstar, Blaisebeats, BMH, Ten and Gangstarmade it.

He featured nine artistes on this project, including Blxckie, Cheque, Lojay, Amarae, Tekno, Takura, Bien, Jae5 and Tay Iwar.

Blaqbonez begged Wizkid not to drop his music earlier in the week on Friday. Surprisingly, he got a humorous reply from Wizkid, who called him a madman and shared the cover art of Blaqbonez’s album on his Instagram story.

Johnny Drille

Nigerian singer-songwriter John Ighodaro -Johnny Drille- has released a new EP titled “Home.”

The EP is a follow-up to his 2021 album ‘Before We Fall Asleep’.

The “Home” extended play consists of six impressive tracks, including his recent chart-topping ‘How are you (my friend)’.

He features guest appearances from Phyno, Adekunle Gold, and The Cavemen.

For the production, Johnny Drille released this EP via Mavin records but earned a total of five credits, and the rest is shared between Don Jazzy, Godwyn, and Tee Mode.

Bella Shmurda

On Wednesday, street pop artist Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, known as Bella Shmurda, released his debut album ‘Hypertension’.

The album features top Nigerian artists and international stars Phyno, Simi, Omah Lay, Backroad Gee, Popcaan, Not3, L.A.X and Victony.

The artiste behind street hits Cash App’, ‘Vision 2020’, ‘Party Next Door’ and ‘New Born Fela’, released his album under Dangbana Republik.

The album contains a total of 15 tracks. To become a top star artist, he recruited top producers Fancy Beatz, KrizBeat, Larry Lens, P-Prime, Niphkeys, Jimohsoundz, Killertunes, Michon, ATG, Tytanium, Lion White, Kazez and PBeats.

Phyno

Superstar rapper Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike popularly known as Phyno, has released a new Amapiano single he calls ‘Bad Bxtches Only (BBO)’.

The single was released alongside the visuals shot by ace video director TG Omori.

The song was produced by Young Willis and released under Phyno’s record label Penthauze.

Yemi Alade

Nigerian Dancehall queen Yemi Eberechi Alade popularly known as Yemi Alade also released her new single on Friday. She calls it ‘Baddie’.

The song was released under the EMG (Effizy Music Group) label and produced by Victor Kpoudosu.

This is her fifth release this year.

Lil kesh

Nigerian artist Keshinro Ololade, known as Lil Kesh, returned with a new single for his fans he titled ‘Talk and Do’.

This time, the YAGI record label boss collaborated with the hit-making producer Niphkeys.

The new single, Talk and Do, is Lil Kesh’s second single this year. It is a follow-up to his previous release Vanilla Botega featuring Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joeboy.

Wande Coal x Empire

Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, popularly known as Wande Coal, returned to the music scene with a new single titled ‘Umbrella’.

The 37-year-old artiste teamed up with Empire to release this new single and shares credit with the recording company as the single is off Empire’s upcoming compilation album ‘Where We Come From.

Korede Bello

Korede Bello released a new single titled ‘Available’.

The singer worked with Smyley and Altims to produce this new hit.

Korede released his new song as a solo artist and is still not with any record label, but Caspertainment, a talent management company, manages him.

Mavins All-star album

In other news, Mavins record label boss Don Jazzy announced the release of a new Mavin single and new Album.

DonJazzy announced that the family would release another all-star single on 2nd November. It comes a few months after the release of ‘Overdose.’

He also announced an all-star album featuring all Mavin artists, including Rema. The album release date would be 2nd December.

The Mavins all-star concert with Live spot festival organisers, would hold on 16th December.