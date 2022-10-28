The Naija Star Search talent hunt show reached an unprecedented height when the fear of eviction birthed new Afrobeats sounds from contestants.

Episode eight of the weekly televised show, which aired over the weekend, evoked brilliance and raw talent from Kachi, Sparrowh, Tomz, Skimzo, MB Dre, Melo, Greysky and Eniola, who battled hard to evade eviction.

With N10m in cash prizes, a record deal, and an opportunity to because Nigeria’s next Afrobeats star, the four contestants channelled their creativity toward evading eviction.

Burst of creativity

Tomz was smoking with lyrics as she expressed hope and future possibilities of where her career is going despite hurdles in the carefully composed song entitled ‘I Still Dey Ok.’

Her performance aroused all the judges, who couldn’t help but nod in acceptance of her delivery.

Next was Skimzo, who left the judges and studio audience singing along to his catchy hook on the song, ‘Money.’

Though Skimzo’s performance started low, he ended it with everyone in the studio singing along.

Even VJ Adams, the show host, could not help singing along to the catchy hook as he wrapped up Skimzo’s performance.

MB Dre, who performed the song, ‘Ama Ri Rawa,’ clearly informed the audience and judges of his penchant for love theme. He sang joyously to arouse affection from judges and the studio audience, who listened and watched his performance with rapt attention.

Unfortunately, his beats could not take him to the next stage, as the Judges axed him.

For Eniola, it was a sound that warms the heart with powerful lyrics. Eniola left ID Cabasa dazed with her ability to switch between genres of music without losing the flow, attention, focus, and theme of her song, ‘ Supernatural.’

Tough task

It’s no news that the judges, ID Cabasa, Keke Ogungbe, and Asa Gangali have been amazed by the performances and talents imbued in the contestants.

However, episode eight further revealed how eviction could confuse and leave the judges with much work and tough decisions to make.

Judges Face Tough Decision on Eviction

Last week we saw the top twelve contestants battle in pairs. It was quite an intense and spectacular performance. Six contestants made it to the next phase, and six went on probation.

The six on probation – eMzez, TOMs, Denerio, Skyffy, MB Dre, and Jaydboy – performed solo songs in the last edition held on Sunday.

After their electrifying performances, they left judges in a dilemma.

Unfortunately, not all could make it to the next phase. Four were evicted.

“The decision for us was too tough,” ID Cabasa confessed. eMzez, Denerio, Skyffy and Jaydboy were evicted. However, one has a chance to return in the final episode, via audience votes, to compete for the ten-million-naira prize.

READ ALSO:

eMzez, a Guitarist and songwriter, who performed Don’t Let Go, was one of the finest musicians seen on the show, according to ID Cabasa.

“It’s interesting to see a young man who can do the Afrobeats vibes and still play the guitar well. He has so much in him but was too careful with his performance. However, I hope you don’t let go and make it to the next stage,” ID Cabasa said.

With two judges’ decisions against, versus one for, they evicted Mzez.

In the next episode, the contestants who scaled through last week will go head-to-head in solo performances for a spot in the next round.

Naija Star Search, a collaboration between StarTimes Nigeria and Kennis Music towards the preservation of Afrobeats, airs every Sunday pm on StarTimes channels: ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood, and ST Yoruba.

The show also airs on the StarTimes-ON mobile app. Due to AMAA 2022 airing live on StarTimes this Sunday at 8 p.m., Naija Star Search will air at 7 p.m.