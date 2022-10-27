“Lift Me Up”, Rihanna’s first single in six years, due for release on 28 October, was co-written by Nigeria’s music star, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems.

The track is off the Wakanda Forever soundtrack album.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a 2022 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Black Panther.

It is the sequel to Black Panther (2018) starring Chadwick Boseman, who died two years ago of Colon Cancer at 43.

The song, in a way, pays tribute to the late Boseman.

Tems co-wrote the song alongside producer Ludwing Göransson and director Ryan Coogler.

It is the first time since 28 January 2016 that Rihanna would put out any music since she released her eighth studio album, ‘Anti.’

Aside from the co-writing credits, Tems performed Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman No Cry’ one of the songs on the Black Panther: Wakana Forever soundtrack album.

Similarly, another Nigerian music star, Rema, has also been revealed as one of the voices on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer on an unnamed track.

READ ALSO:

The soundtrack album for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will be released on 4 November.

The song is now available for pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.

Rihanna, whom Forbes named the world’s wealthiest female musician in August 2021, is an award-winning Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman.

Most of her fortune, estimated by Forbes, comes not from chart-topping singles but from the success of her cosmetics empire.

Rihanna, 34, launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 with a dream to create a cosmetics company that made “women everywhere [feel] included.”