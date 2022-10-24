Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade, will lead the star cast of celebrities that will attend the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2022.

CANEX WKND 2022 will be a three-day gathering of creatives from across Africa and the diaspora, leading up to the next Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Summit at IATF2023. The latter is a conference featuring leading African and international speakers and a variety of sessions dealing with African trade and investment.

An initiative of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the event will take place from 25–27th November 2022 in Abidjan, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The event will also avail participants a chance to hear and learn from some of the leading voices from Africa and its diaspora in music, film, fashion, crafts, visual arts, literature, gaming, VR and more.

Yemi Alade, alongside other personalities in the creative industry, will showcase another bright side of Africa, as the success story from the continent continues to captivate the world.

Highlights

African fashion icon Pathe Ouedraogo has enjoined everyone in the creative space to take advantage of the CANEX WKND to advance their course.

“We invite you to participate in the CANEX WKND”, Pathe’O, who is quite famous for doing more to promote African fashion, appealed.

Indeed, many creative minds across the world are eager to see how events will unfold at (CANEX WKND) 2022, as registration to attend is being held across multiple venues at the Sofitel Hotel Ivoire.

“Anyone from Africa and the diaspora interested in being part of the rapidly expanding African creative and cultural industry can register now on www.canex.africa,” a press statement issued by the organisers read in part.

It will be another important step in Afreximbank’s continued roll-out and implementation of its CANEX programme, a multi-faceted intervention to support and develop Africa’s emerging creative sector.

Building on the key successes of CANEX at IATF2021 which was held in Durban in November 2021, the upcoming CANEX WKND 2022 in Abidjan will further build bridges across Africa with a strong focus on connecting African creatives.

Among other things, participants will have the opportunity to exhibit fashion, art and crafts in a dynamic marketplace; benefit from meeting services to connect with potential partners; participate in panel discussions and in-depth breakaway masterclasses, and leverage a range of other networking opportunities.