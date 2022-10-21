Riding on the success of The Voice Nigeria, the executive producers of seasons three and four, FAME Studios Africa, have partnered with Airtel Africa to roll out the debut season of ‘The Voice Africa’ in 14 Airtel African countries.

The 14 countries are Chad, DRC, Gabon, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, Congo, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

The Voice Africa’ will commence with a call for virtual auditions on 19th October, followed by live auditions later this year. The show will be broadcast in March 2023, with the grand finale later in the year.

It will stream on Airtel TV, Free Air stations (FTAs) and paid channels across 14 countries.

During the launch on Wednesday at the Eko Hotels and suites, Lagos, Segun Ogunsanya, the Managing Director of Airtel Africa, said ‘The Voice Africa’ was the latest initiative from the company designed to support the continent’s most valuable asset, the young Africans.

Mr Ogunsanya, whom Emeka Oparah, Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, Airtel Africa represented, said the Voice is the number one competition format music and entertainment show worldwide.

He said that the brand facilitates the emergence of successful musicians who can compete with their peers from anywhere in the world.

“As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, harnessing their creativity, talent and energy could be transformational for Africa.

“Through The Voice Africa, Airtel Africa is providing a platform for Africa’s youth to showcase their talent and be the best they can be,” he said.

He said the show was airing in over 180 countries.

“It is expected to attract and showcase the brightest African musical talents alongside a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts and act as a launchpad for global recognition.

“Seven participants from each of the 14 countries will be selected to participate in the programme, with one of them eventually crowned The Voice Africa,’’ he said.

Interested participants can visit www.thevoice.africa.com to get started.