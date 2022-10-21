New Music Friday is a tradition most Nigerian artistes and fans uphold dearly as it features new afro sounds and beats from various Nigerian artists.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you the latest releases from Nigerian artistes this week.

20 and Dangerous

Nigerian fast-rising Afrobeats star Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, Arya Starr released the deluxe version of her debut studio album 19 and Dangerous on Dangerous.

The debut album gave her hit songs like ‘Bloody Samaritan’, ‘Beggi Beggi’ and ‘Fashion Killer’.

The deluxe version features artists, Lojay, Zinoleesky, Kay Killo and Kelly Rowland. It still contains the original features of Ckay and Foushee.

The 20-year-old singer added five new songs to the deluxe version, making the album a total of 16 songs.

Ayra had earlier released ‘Bloody Samaritan’ remix featuring Kelly Rowland before following it up with the chart-topping single ‘Rush’.

Love vs The Wicked Producer

Nigerian Singer Udomboso Saviours, popularly known as Young Jonn ‘the wicked producer,’ released the second part of his EP ‘Love is not enough’ in the early hours of Friday.

Young Jonn debuted under the Chocolate City Music imprint with ‘Dada’ which he remixed with Davido, ‘Normally’ and his most recent hit ‘Xtra Cool.’

The 27-year-old producer added three new songs like ‘Xtra Cool’, ‘Sokoto’, ‘If You Leave’, in his 6-track EP with Davido and Vedo as features.

This project is a further exploration of love’s highs and heartaches. ‘Love Is Not Enough, according to Young Jonn himself It, is a musical gospel”.

The 6th Wave

Afropop artist Iyanya Mbuk, popularly known by his stage name Iyanya released his 4th studio album he calls ‘the 6th wave’.

The 36-year-old artist released the album containing eight songs with notable features of Arya Starr, Davido, Kizz Daniel, Kuame Eugene, 5ive rings and Yung Alpha.

Iyanya released this album with the Made men music group in collaboration with Ziki Media.

A Friendly Reminder

Mavins sensational singer John Ighodaro, known as Johnny Drille, released a single titled ‘How are you (my friend)’. The single enjoys a background voice or record label boss Don Jazzy, the song’s producer.

The song is meant to encourage giving reassurance to friends regardless of how crazy the world puts us apart.

Teni and Colors Studio Combo

Afrobeats singer Teniola Apata famously known as Teni has released a single in collaboration with German Music performance studio- ColorsXstudios.

The single titled ‘Trouble’ is Teni’s debut on the Live studio platform.

Colors studio is famous for bringing artists a platform to create unique songs and bringing Oxlade ‘KU LO SA’ to the world.

Reekado makes comeback

Nigerian artist Reekado Banks has returned with a new feel-good single he calls ‘Jeun To Da’, through which he passes the message that you only live once.

The former Mavins star released the single under ‘Otherside Media Limited.’

An Eazi Life

Mr Eazi brings Falz for the remix of his dominating Amapiano hit ‘Patek’.

The single, which features Ghanaian sensation Joey B and Mozambique producer DJ Tarico stands as one of the most-played Amapiano hits released in 2022.

Fuku and Scatta Scatta

‘Baby Riddim’’ hitmaker Fave has released a new single she calls ‘Scatta Scatta’ and has the airwaves beaming with her unique voice.

The emPawa artist will release an EP soon.

Nigerian Afropiano artist Niniola also returned to dominate the sound waves with her new single ‘Fuku’.