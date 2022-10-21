Jada Pollock, talent manager and baby mama of Nigerian superstar singer Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has welcomed their fourth child and first daughter.

She is the fourth child the singer would father in 11 years.

On Thursday morning, Ms Pollock shared a picture of her newborn baby and their son, Zion, on Instagram to commemorate her birthday.

She turned 39 on Thursday, while Wizkid, her longtime partner, is 32.

Her caption read, “Beyond a blessing, thank you, God, for another year.”

Jada Pollock revealed she was expecting baby number two in July when she debuted her baby bump in a photo alongside her first child, Zion, indicating that the baby would arrive soon.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Here’s to the very next chapter. I know it’s about to be better than anything I could have ever wished for. Two beautiful children to brighten my days. Too never make me want to give up.”

“To make me want to go harder and fight harder than I need to. Love deeper than I knew I could and give me even more of a perspective and purpose than I could have foreseen for life. Just when we thought that we were blessed with one incredible human,” she said, expressing her Joy further.

She wrote, “GOD showed up again and blessed us with another. Feeling so grateful and blessed.”

Wizkid, known to be extremely private about his personal life, especially his love life, has yet to confirm the news of the birth of his first daughter and a fourth child on Instagram.

Wizkid’s children

Wizkid welcomed his first child, a son, Boluwatife, with his then-teenage girlfriend, Oluwanishola Ogudu, in 2012 when he was just 21.

In 2017, U.S.-based Guinean Binta Diamond Diallo bore his second son months before Ms Pollock welcomed her first child.

Interestingly, his second son, who resembles the boyish-looking singer, was named Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Jr after him.

In September 2018, Ms Diallo, Diallo, claimed that the pop star owed about $18,000 for child support.

She also revealed that she didn’t sue him because the singer’s family begged to settle out of court to avoid immigration problems.

According to the documents, Wizkid is expected to pay monthly child support but has since defaulted. They eventually resolved the matter out of court.

The singer united his three children for the first time when he featured them in his music video, ‘Smile’, featuring Grammy Award-winning American singer H.E.R., in September 2020.

Story so far

Ms Pollock is an entertainment veteran, also known as Jada Styles. She is the head of the consulting business firm she shared with the African football star Didier Drogba.

She is responsible for the branding of many affluent and prominent football players.

The daily star and West London Living once referred to her as a highly acclaimed image guru.

Although Jada met Wizkid in 2012, she started managing his career in 2015, becoming his 3rd manager.

Wizkid’s relationship with Pollock began on professional terms before the arrival of their child, causing rifts between the mothers of his children.

In May 2018, the relationship between the mothers of Wizkid’s second and third children reached an all-time low.

She welcomed Wizkid’s third child ‘Zion Balogun’ in 2017.

In 2019, she accused the singer of domestic violence and ended their relationship.

Jada and Wizkid kept sparking rumours and eventually got back on a low.

Wizkid prefers a low-key life and keeps the public wondering what his next move is.

He will hold his next show in Madison Square Garden, New York, on 16th November.