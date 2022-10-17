Burna boy launches Cannabis brand in US

On Saturday, Nigerian music star Burna Boy launched a cannabis brand in the US, BrkFst, a partnership with Jokes Up/ Ice Kream Friday, at South Beach, Miami, one year after he criticised the ban on cannabis in Nigeria and called it ‘dumb’.

Black Cannabis Magazine, which reported the news, said the singer also headlined the all-white-themed Tipsy Musical Festival at Bayfront Park on the same day.

At the event, Burna Boy made history as the first African artist to head a Caribbean festival featuring performances by Machel Montana, Skinny Fabulous, Teejay, Voice, Hypasounds, and others.

There have been reports that his Cannabis brand was inspired by his hit single “Last Last”, where he said in his lyrics that he craves cannabis and alcohol. “I need Igbo and Shayo Shayo.”

Mercy Eke vs IVD

On Sunday, ex-BBnaija winner Mercy Eke disputed claims that she was involved in a romantic relationship with IVD, a famous Lagos businessman.

In the wake of IVD’s wife’s death, with different allegations surrounding his wife’s demise, sympathisers accused Mercy of dating the controversial Lagos businessman.

In an Instagram live, Mercy explained that the only relationship she has ever had with the businessman was a vehicle deal which turned sour.

She said: “I went to buy a car from one guy, and he took me to IVD. That was when I saw my Range Rover Velar. I paid 36 million in transfer. I woke up one morning, and the car did not start.”

She explained that he had sold a bad car and that his wife was aware of what was happening and was the reason why she didn’t escalate the matter

“Every time I go there, his wife was pleading with me.” She said.

She explained she became friends with the wife over the dispute. “If not for this transaction, I and IVD would not have met.” Mercy said.

Harrysong vs Soberekon latest update

Singer Harrysong, In a video posted on Saturday, confirmed that he had reconciled with music executive Soso Soberekon.

The singer was arrested on Tuesday and sued for N500m regarding his statements where he alleged the Music executive tried to assassinate him.

A week ago, the internet was agog with the news of Mr Soberekon filing a legal notice against his erstwhile friend and partner, Harrysong, for alleged defamation.

In an interview with OAPs Nedu and Husband Material on ‘The Frankly Speaking’ podcast, Harrysong alleged that Mr Soberekon tried to kill him, among other damning accusations.

Mr Soberekon, through his legal representatives, No Limit Legal Partners, demanded a retraction from the singer.

He also demanded an apology and damages in the sum of N500 million for a “libellous publication.”

In his recent video, he confirmed that there was an assassination attempt on his life. He said, “Yes, it is true, it was a group of boys that were misled, and it wasn’t Soso that sent them.”

Davido gifts Chioma G-wagon

Singer Davido reportedly acquired a new Mercedes G-Wagon for his baby mama, Chef Chioma, a week after their well-publicised reconciliation.

Davido shared a screenshot of a chat with a car dealer requesting a G-Wagon for Chioma, which they took delivery of in the UK, where they are both vacationing.

The singer hinted at a possible marriage ceremony with Chef Chi come 2023. Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, a close friend of the singer, broke the news when he shared a video wherein he gave Chefchi a new Birkin bag.

Davido flaunted his affair with Chef Chi’s real name Chioma Avril Rowland, for the first time on Snapchat in February 2018.

Seun Egbegbe turns new leaf

Nollywood filmmaker Seun Egbegbe, who regained his freedom from jail on Sunday, was captured on video attending a church service.

The embattled Lagos socialite, known for his lavish lifestyle, finally regained freedom on Wednesday after spending 68 months in prison.

A video of the producer was shared online by an Instagram user, and he looked sober and repentant as he looked pretty serious, studying his bible and jotting points as the service progressed.

Mr Egbegbe, 44, was incarcerated on 10 February 2017 for fraud involving N39m, $90,000 and £12,550.

The police alleged that he fraudulently obtained the money from no fewer than 40 Bureau De Change operators in Lagos from 2015 to 2017.

Mr Egbegbe, who once managed Fuji artists Wale Ayinde Tekoma and Pasuma, was said to have defrauded the BDC operators.

Oni of Ife’s fourth wife

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi married his fourth wife, Ashley Adegoke, on Saturday.

According to reports, this is a dream come true for Princess Ashley, a long-time girlfriend of the monarch. As of Friday, Ashely stopped being a princess, as she finally took up the title of a Queen. The marriage rites and royal wedding happened in Ile Ife, Osun State.

The Ooni was absent at the wedding ceremony. His chiefs, royal guards and staff were there to represent him. Princess Ashley would be the King’s fourth wife, as he already has three wives he married within two months.

According to reports, the Ooni is allegedly set to marry two more wives.

Ooni married his ex-first wife, Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, an Edo bride, at an elaborate traditional marriage held in Benin, the Edo State capital, on March 16, 2016.

The wedding rites were performed in the traditional Benin culture at the bride’s residence on Ewere Street, Etete, in the Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

She confirmed that her 17-month-old marriage to the monarch ended on 30 August 2017.

In October 2018, the monarch revealed his now ex-second wife, Naomi Oluwaseyi.

He married her 14 months after he divorced his first wife, Zaynab Otiti-Obanor.

Lagos government establishes lifeline for veteran actors

Respite seems to be close for veteran Nigerian movie practitioners as the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, captured their medical bill in a new health insurance scheme.

Last Monday, the governor hosted veteran Nollywood filmmakers to dinner to appreciate their contributions to the industry’s growth.

At the dinner, which took place at the State House, Governor Sanwo-Olu instituted a health insurance scheme for them to ensure they had adequate medical care.

According to the governor, the scheme is to aid veterans, and movie practitioners access quality healthcare in public facilities.

He said: “We realise that this industry is one of the highest employers of labour. The veterans and practitioners have continued to provide assistance and a means of livelihood to a lot of citizens. More importantly, they give freshness to our lives through their stories.

“The health insurance scheme is part of our interventions to assist them with access to health care in public health facilities.

“This scheme will be specially categorised for professionals in the film business and those who have shaped our society with their craft’’.

James Brown apologises over leaked sex tape

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown, who joined the fray of Nigerian celebrities with a leaked sex tape, has apologised for his actions.

The Princess of Africa, as he fondly calls himself, whose sex tape surfaced online through the Snapchat app, apologised to his fans and family in a video, saying he deeply regretted his actions.

The video showed the cross-dresser having sex with an unknown lady.

His sex tape raised questions about his sexuality and HIV status as he went public.

Rick Swavey: Doren hospital denies negligence

Doren Specialist Hospital has denied claims that its staff members were negligent in the treatment of late Big Brother Naija star Rico Swavey.

The hospital also denied filming the reality TV star on his sickbed.

Swavey, who was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, died on Thursday after spending hours on life support.

A viral Twitter following the star’s death showed disorganised health workers around Rico while he lay prone on the sick bed.

The video led to outrage at the health workers, and the facility, which many speculated was Doren Hospital, Ajah, Lagos State.

Doren has, however, debunked allegations of its health workers denying Swavey of prompt medical attention.

A statement shared via the hospital’s Instagram page on Friday detailed the treatment given to the reality TV star on arrival at the hospital. Also, it stated that its nurses were not responsible for the viral video.

On Thursday, Rico’s close friend and fellow housemate, Alex Unusual, also slammed hospitals which do not promptly attend to patients rushed into their facility.

Goya Menor bags Honorary Degree

A few months after he won the street hop artist category in the 2022 Headies, Nigerian Singer Goya Menor, on Saturday, received an Honorary Doctorate from the American Management University.

The singer took to his Instagram page to announce his wins. He wrote, “Three in one recognition, Ambassador of Peace, Honorary doctorate in business management, Ambassador of Peace international music artist of the year. Every day is a win, all Glory to God.”

Kizz Daniel to perform at World Cup

Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel is set to perform his hit single ‘Buga’ at Qatar’s 2023 Fifa World Cup.

A few months ago, Kizz Daniel tweeted that he would love to perform his hit single ‘Buga’ at the World Cup. It will appear that the universe has granted Kizz Daniel’s request, as he will perform at Qatar’s opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA world cup.

His news comes days after he released a new single ‘cough’ with Empire music management.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on 20 November and will end on 18 Dec 2022.

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel has also revealed the name of his new album project and announced a world tour.

The singer disclosed that the album’s name is ‘Alcohol and Cigarettes. He also wrote that a world tour for the album would come in 2023.

‘Calm down’ Remix set for Gold Certification in the US

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” remix is now eligible for the RIAA Gold certification in the United States.

The single became eligible for this certification as it has sold over five hundred thousand units.

The remix was released on 25th August and has dominated the charts making it one of the unique Afrobeats singles on the American charts.