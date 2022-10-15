The Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) has announced that Afrobeat artist Made Kuti, Nollywood actor Tunji Sotimirin and Skit maker Edgar Eriakha will perform at the 2022 MUSON Festival.

In a press briefing held on Wednesday at the MUSON Centre in Marina, Lagos, the organisers revealed the talents would perform on different festival days.

Made Kuti would be featuring at the Festival Jazz night while Tunji Sotimirin and Edgar Eriakha would be starring in the Musical play of Wole Soyinka ‘Child International’.

Mr Louis Mbanefo, the chairman of MUSON, gave a brief history of the organisation.

“MUSON was formed by a group of friends in 1983, most of whom are now deceased, with the main objective of promoting the understanding and enjoyment of serious music,” he said.

He recounted how MUSON has been holding concerts since 1984, and the Musical school has grown into an accredited institution.

He said, “from humble beginnings, the School has become a diploma awarding institution accredited by the Ministry of Education and the music examination Board in England. The School has produced over 350 Diploma graduates,” He added.

Proudly highlighting a recent feat, he said, “The MUSON Choir, which has won gold medals at international competitions, travelled to Greece just last week and performed to a distinguished audience.”

Festival Schedule

Explaining the order of the festival, he stated the Festival would be on for seven days starting from 21st through to the 30th October

On Friday, 21st October, the drama production of Wole Soyinka’s play “Childe Internationale” sponsored by Chevron will hold.

“It will be a befitting occasion to celebrate our iconic Nobel Laureate and master playwright,” Mr Mbanefo said.

The formal inauguration of Sunday Musical Brunches at the La Scala Restaurant on 23rd October,

“During the brunch, our talented musicians from the Diploma School will provide a continuous concert. Hopefully, this will become a monthly event.”. He said.

The traditional MUSON Day would be 25th October, and the occasion is to celebrate the birthday of MUSON with a concert by our talented MUSON artists.

On 29th October, “We shall celebrate the 70th birthday of Senator Daisy Danjuma, the wife of our distinguished Patron, General T.Y. Danjuma, with the performance of the opera ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’ and I in her honour”.

The Gala concert would hold on Sunday, 30th October, sponsored by Total Energies.

“The concert will feature the MUSON Choir, directed as usual by the incomparable Emeka Nwokedi, and the MUSON Symphony Orchestra conducted by our visiting maestro, Walter-Michael Vollhardt”.

The Festival Jazz night will be held on 5th November because Made Kuti will be available.

AFROBEAT AND AFROBEATS

Ayo Ajayi, a member of MUSON since 1998, believes the organisation has impacted Nigerian music tremendously.

Speaking on the position of MUSON in the tending Afrobeat and Afrobeats Genre, Mr Ajayi said, “MUSON has affected the different strata of music in Nigeria; it would interest you to know that some of the people who started creating Afrobeats got their first platforms with MUSON.”

He explained that the birth of the Open Mic sessions and shows gave the platform for some young upcoming artists.

“The likes of Dare Alade and Timi Dakolo attended the MUSON basic school of Music,” he said.

He highlighted that even now, MUSON believes in giving a platform to both Afrobeat and Afrobeats artists a platform regardless of the generation.

“Fela Kuti, Femi Kuti, Davido, Banky W and others have performed on this stage, and Now we are bringing Made Kuti this year for the Jazz festival.”