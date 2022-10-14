MTV has announced nominations for the ‘2022 MTV EMAs’ with Africa’s blazing stars from Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and South Africa securing nominations again.

Nigerian superstars Burna Boy and Tems, with record-breaking hits like ‘Last Last’ and ‘Damages’, and breakout sensation Ayra Starr with her hit single, ‘Bloody Samaritan’, were nominated in the Best African Act category.

Alongside South African Amapiano artist Musa Keys, Tanzanian singer-songwriter, Zuchu and Ghanaian performer Black Sherif were nominated in the category.

Nigerian pop artist Tems will have a shot at winning two awards at this year’s MTV EMAs in a display of pure African excellence and black girl magic. Not only has the 27-year-old musician clinched a shot at the Best African Act, but she has also been nominated in the Best New Act category alongside Baby Keem, Dove Cameron, GAYLE, SEVENTEEN and Steven Sanchez.

“Every year, African talents dazzle the world with remarkable ingenuity and vibrant artistry, and this year is no different. We are quite pleased to celebrate these talents and the pure genius they produce as well as their grit, determination, incredible ethic and achievements at the 2022 MTV EMAs,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Paramount Africa, in a statement.

Harry Styles is leading the pack of international nominations this year. He gathered seven nods, including for Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video.

Taylor Swift follows closely with six nominations, including Best Artist, Best Pop, and the new EMA category, Best Longform Video.

Nicki Minaj and ROSALÍA each earned five nominations, including Best Song and Best Artist.

The ‘2022 MTV EMAs’ will take place at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, and will broadcast live on MTV channels in over 170 countries. It will air locally on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322, GOtv Channel 72) on 14 November at 20:00 WAT/ 21:00 CAT (Pre-Show) and 21:00 WAT/ 22:00 CAT (Main Show).

Voting is now open at www.mtvema.com until 9 November at 22:59 WAT, so fans can cast votes beginning today.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES

BEST AFRICAN ACT:

· Ayra Starr

· Black Sherif

· Burna Boy

· Musa Keys

· Zuchu

BEST SONG:

· Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

· Harry Styles – As It Was

· Jack Harlow – First Class

· Lizzo – About Damn Time

· Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

· ROSALÍA – DESPECHÁ

BEST VIDEO:

· BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

· Doja Cat – Woman

· Harry Styles – As It Was

· Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

· Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

· Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST ARTIST:

· Adele

· Beyoncé

· Harry Styles

· Nicki Minaj

· ROSALÍA

· Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION:

· Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

· David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

· DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE

· Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

· Post Malone with Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

· Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – Te Felicito

· Tiësto & Ava Max – The Motto

BEST LIVE:

· Coldplay

· Ed Sheeran

· Harry Styles

· Kendrick Lamar

· Lady Gaga

· The Weeknd

BEST POP:

· Billie Eilish

· Doja Cat

· Ed Sheeran

· Harry Styles

· Lizzo

· Taylor Swift

BEST NEW:

· Baby Keem

· Dove Cameron

· GAYLE

· SEVENTEEN

· Stephen Sanchez

· Tems

BEST K-POP:

· BLACKPINK

· BTS

· ITZY

· LISA

· SEVENTEEN

· TWICE

BEST LATIN:

· Anitta

· Bad Bunny

· Becky G

· J Balvin

· ROSALÍA

· Shakira

BEST ELECTRONIC:

· Calvin Harris

· David Guetta

· DJ Snake

· Marshmello

· Swedish House Mafia

· Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP:

· Drake

· Future

· Jack Harlow

· Kendrick Lamar

· Lil Baby

· Megan Thee Stallion

· Nicki Minaj

BEST ROCK:

· Foo Fighters

· Liam Gallagher

· Måneskin

· Muse

· Red Hot Chili Peppers

· The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE:

· Gorillaz

· Imagine Dragons

· Panic! At The Disco

· Tame Impala

· Twenty One Pilots

· YUNGBLUD

BEST R&B:

· Chlöe

· Givēon

· H.E.R.

· Khalid

· Summer Walker

· SZA

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO:

· Foo Fighters – Studio 666

· ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)

· Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It

· Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

· Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

VIDEO FOR GOOD:

· Ed Sheeran – 2step (feat. Lil Baby)

· Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

· Latto – P*ssy

· Lizzo – About Damn Time

· Sam Smith – Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)

· Stromae – Fils de joie

BIGGEST FANS:

· BLACKPINK

· BTS

· Harry Styles

· Lady Gaga

· Nicki Minaj

· Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH:

· Nessa Barrett

· SEVENTEEN

· Mae Muller

· GAYLE

· Shenseea

· Omar Apollo

· Wet Leg

· Muni Long

· Doechii

· Saucy Santana

· Stephen Sanchez

· JVKE

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE:

· BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

· BTS | Minecraft

· Charli XCX | Roblox

· Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

· Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Harry Styles (UK & Ireland), Taylor Swift (US), ROSALÍA (Spain), and Badmómzjay (Germany) are among those nominated for Best Local Act in their respective home regions.