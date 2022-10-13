Ex-Big Brother Naija star Patrick Fakoya famously known as Rico Swavey is dead.

Tobi Bakre, his close friend, broke the news of his death on Instagram on Thursday morning.

Tobi, who shared a picture of himself and Rico on his Twitter page, wrote. “We lost him. But thanks a lot, guys. God knows best”.

The writing on the picture read, “This is how I will always remember you, rest in peace, my brother.”

Rick Swavey was involved in a ghastly car accident on Tuesday that left him hospitalised and in critical condition.

Friends and celebrities opened a fundraiser for the ex-Big Brother Naija Season 3 star.

Fellow BBNaija ex-housemate Tobi Bakre, on his Twitter page, solicited help for Rico.

Sharing a picture of the hospitalised Rico Swavey on Instagram noted that the accident victim was placed on life support.

He tweeted, “Please help save Rico. He had a bad car accident; we must keep him on life support and continue to pay the rising medical bills while we pray for God’s miracle”.

“We can’t do it alone. Please click on the link to donate at ricoswavey.com,” he added.

Fellow reality tv star Alex Asogwa, aka Alex Unusual, who shared the news about the accident on her Twitter page on Tuesday, also called for donations on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “Whatever you can do to support them will be highly appreciated as he is on life support and fighting for his life. Please, @ricoswavey_official needs our help #ricoswavey #prayforricoswavey.”

Rico’s management confirmed the current condition of Swavey on his Twitter page “Hello everyone, Rico Swavey is not disposed to handle his socials right now as he was involved in a ghastly accident and is currently on life support. While his situation is critical and doctors are on him, We implore your support and prayers,” his management wrote.

Other celebrities and media personalities also joined in soliciting support for Rico across various social media platforms. Prayers were also being held on Twitter spaces for the star.

Dark Tuesday

Rico was involved in a ghastly motor accident on Tuesday. The bad news was conveyed by his fellow Big Brother Naija season 3 ex-housemate, Alex Unusual.

Alex made this known via her Twitter page. She explained that Rico Swavey was still being revived when she left the hospital.

She urged the public to remember Rico in their prayers because of his precarious situation.

Details of what caused the accident and where it happened are yet to be known. But a video of Rico’s car shows the extent of damages to the vehicle. The front of the vehicle was bashed in, and the windshield shattered.

Rico Swavey became a reality TV star and ex-BBnaija housemate by default. Moreover, he ventured into the Nigerian movie industry, known as Nollywood.

Known for his role in the “Life 101” drama series, Rico, two years ago released a song titled” Afrosantana.”

He had a good music and movie career in his lifetime.