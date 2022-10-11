Famous Nigerian singer Harry Okiri popularly called Harrysong was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos State on Tuesday morning.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the singer’s arrest to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Hundeyin told this newspaper that Harrysong’s arrest is part of the investigation into alleged defamation of character levelled against him by music producer Soso Soberekon.

The police spokesperson said he could not tell whether Harrysong would be granted bail at the moment.

“Investigation is still ongoing. He is still writing his statement. Before the end of the day, I will be able to tell if he will be granted bail and what his bail conditions are,” he said.

Trouble began when Harrysong, in an interview with OAPs Nedu and Husband Material on ‘The Frankly Speaking’ podcast, alleged that Mr Soberekon tried to kill him, among other damning accusations.

Defamation

A week ago, the internet was agog with the news of music executive Soso Soberekon filing a legal notice against his erstwhile friend and partner, Harrysong, for alleged defamation.

Mr Soberekon, through his legal representatives, No Limit Legal Partners, demanded a retraction from the singer.

He also demanded an apology and damages in the sum of N500 million for a “libellous publication.”

A letter from Mr Soberekon’s lawyers described Harrysong’s refusal and failure to debunk the allegation as “an intentional act to mislead your medial social followers and the general public into believing that he (Soberekon) is a serial killer”.

It also described Harrysong’s statement as false and without any factual basis but malicious in all material respects.

Mr Soberekon also asked for a retraction of the said publication and an apology to be published in two major newspapers and several online news outlets no later than seven days from the delivery of the letter.

Efforts to reach both Harrysong and Mr Soberekon so far have proved abortive.

Background

Harrysong, in the interview session on the topic, ‘Friendship in the Entertainment Industry, said that many assume that Mr Soberekon is his friend, but he’s not.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner said he isn’t cordial with Mr Soberekon.

He said: “Soso is not my friend. Na, my enemy. He wants to kill me. He sent people to come and kill me in Port Harcourt. No jokes. I have evidence; I have videos. I have pictures.

“You will say he’s my friend. He’s not my friend. He wants to kill me. King Ateke settled this matter, and the King was surprised.”

He also told PREMIUM TIMES that he did nothing wrong in telling the world his truth, saying that Mr Soberekon owes him an apology,