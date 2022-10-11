Thekhaleed and Esjay are the first contestants evicted from the Afrobeats premiere music reality show, Naija Star Search.

The show took a new dimension when Team ID Cabasa was served an eviction notice last week.

As part of the game’s twist, the team with the lowest audience rating would be on probation. Teammates would battle to save themselves by eliminating the weakest contestants among them.

When the competition kicked off, team Asha was the underdog. Many anticipated heavyweights like Team Kenny and Team ID Cabasa would have a leisurely sail based on their antecedents in the Nigerian musical scene.

Unfortunately, the sledgehammers of the team fell on Thekhaleed and Esjay.

But to everyone’s amazement, Team Asha has been outstanding.

Each team performed various contemporary Afrobeats hits. In the end, team Asha and Team Kenny stood out.

Even though Team ID Cabasa received a thunderous ovation from the audience, this was not enough to sail them to the coast.

Meanwhile, bubbling with an energetic spirit, street credibility, and raw talent, the contestants – grouped into three bands – ignited the hall with eclectic performances from blasts of legendary Tuface & Olamide.

The audience was impressed as they merrily sang along and clapped their hands as each team performed electrically.

In the end, ID Cabasa’s team was down to four after they evicted two members who, surprisingly, gave the best performance, according to the audience votes.

Even though the judges, Kenny Ogungbe, ID Cabasa and Asha Gangali, gave a critical review of the performances, they agreed that there was a progression in their performances.

ID Cabasa admitted that he identified potential Afrobeats superstars in the early stage of the competition but warned them not to be too comfortable with their crafts.

Were TheKhalleed and Esjay the weakest singers in the team? Perhaps, the lowest has kicked against the strongest?

Naija Star Search airs every Sunday at 8 pm on ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood, ST Yoruba and on the StarTimes-ON mobile app.