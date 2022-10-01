In celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd independence, music streaming platform, Spotify, unveiled three new playlists.

The playlists highlight Nigeria’s musical diversity, ranging from Fuji to the golden eras of Afrobeats.

These playlists, they say, provide a home for music that millions of Nigerians of all ages and persuasions have loved and listened to for decades.

Aside from the global growth of Afrobeats, Nigeria is also home to a diverse musical culture, with genres of unique origins and artists who have created iconic music across eras.

To highlight this, Spotify says they have given a voice to some of Nigerian music’s unsung genres, its most essential decades, and the creators and hit songs that laid the foundations for Afrobeats’ success. Below is a breakdown of these exciting playlists.

Building on its most recent success, this playlist charts the evolution of the Fuji genre and its most essential artists, from Kollington Ayinla to Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.

Fans of the early days of Afrobeats, and everyone else, will find nostalgia and great memories calling in the “I Love My 2000s Afrobeats” playlist.

Featuring some of the songs that kicked off the ‘Afrobeats To The World’ movement, this playlist is a mix of hits that you’ll come back to.

For those looking to connect with the Nigerian experience via talk, here are a few podcasts you should listen to in October:

ArticulateOne

I Said What I Said

Tea With Tay

Menisms

How Far? With Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola