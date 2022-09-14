On this day, 11 years ago, Hiplife musician Nwaozo Obiajulu aka MC Loph, died in an accident along the Benin-Ore road.

MC Loph ran into a pothole, lost control of his Ford Durango SUV, skidded and somersaulted into a ditch before help could reach him.

The singer, who became famous after he released the song, ‘Osondi Owendi,’ died on 14 September 2011.

The track was a remix of the late highlife legend Osita Osadebe’s hit song, ‘Osondi Owendi’.

He was on his way to Enugu State for his traditional wedding when the accident occurred.

MC Loph and his sister died on the spot, while his little cousin died later due to a spinal cord injury.

His fiancee, who was also in the vehicle, survived. She was pregnant then and welcomed their son on 16 February 2012.

Mc Loph’s ex-producer, Soso Soberekon, broke the news of the singer’s demise via his Blackberry a few minutes after the accident.

The unfortunate accident happened on a Wednesday afternoon, a day before his traditional wedding.

Music career

A native of Umunze in Anambra State, MC Loph studied Sociology/Anthropology at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he nurtured and honed his musical talent.

Not much is known about his music career before the release of ‘Osondi Owendi’.

However, the singer was with Eastside Records when he released his second album, ‘Hands Up’.

The hit song, which had Flavour in it, is featured in the album.

His moniker, Loph, is an acronym for Lord of Pure Hip-Hop.

After leaving Eastside Records, he was reported to have signed a juicy recording deal with Morgan Entertainment, owned by a US-based businessman, when he died.

Shortly before his demise, the musician recorded a song with Faze titled ‘I Know What The Girls Want’.

Burial

His body, with that of his elder sister, was moved to their Anambra home from a nearby morgue, where they were deposited after their tragic and painful death.

The famous rapper, and his sister, were laid to rest two days apart at their family compound, Ugwuaro, Anambra State.

His sister was laid to rest on 26 October 2011, while MC Loph was buried on 28 October 2011.

The Flavour Controversy

Following MC Loph’s demise, Highlife singer, Flavour, was accused of abandoning the family of his late friend.

However, in an interview, Flavour pointed out that his relationship with the late rapper, MC Loph was strictly professional.

Flavour said he and Loph were never friends but artistes who only worked together when they met through rapper Mr Raw.

“MC Loph and I weren’t as close as people thought. I met Loph through Mr Raw when I came to Lagos.

“He wanted me to produce for him the same way I did for Mr Raw. Somehow, we came together and did the ‘Osondi Owendi’ song.

“We later found out that we came from the same village. I played a massive part in the song.

“We were not friends at all. We just did a song together. People just had a misconception about the whole thing. I never told anybody this before, and I insist it is not something we should discuss,” Flavour said.

Tribute songs

In November 2011, Flavour released a sorrowful song, ‘Iwe,’ which he dedicated to the late Loph.

Mr Raw also released an untitled tribute song in which he chronicles the early days of their career and all their struggles.

Before his passing, the deceased was sued by Premier Music for copyright infringements of Mr Osadebe’s song.

The case was still in court and was yet to be decided until his untimely death.

Other Nigerian celebrities who died in 2011 include comedian CD John, Kokolete Chidinma, Yemisi Eleto, Ishola Durojaiye, a.k.a. Alasari, Ashley Nwosu, Sam Loco and Lady of Songs, Christy Essien-Igbokwe.